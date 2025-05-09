Mother’s Day 2025: Say ‘I Love You’ with these last-minute gift ideas; Foot massagers, healthy snacks and more
May 09, 2025 09:00 AM IST
Yet to buy something special for Mother’s Day 2025? These last-minute gift ideas, including foot massagers, snacks and more can make your mom feel special.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lifelong LLM99 Foot, Calf and Leg Massager, (With Heat and Vibration),Dark Brown & LLGM09 Gun Massager Deep Tissue Body Massage Machine For Pain Relief | 6 Specialized Heads View Details
|
₹16,098
|
|
|
AGARO Royal Air Compression Foot Massager, Shiatsu Foot Massager, Kneading & Rolling Function, Lukewarm Heat, For Pain Relief, Muscle Relaxation & Improving Blood Circulation, Includes Remote Control. View Details
|
₹8,399
|
|
|
Lifelong EMS Foot Massager- Electric Foot Massager Machine for Pain Relief - 8 Modes, 19 Intensity Levels - Rechargeable, Wireless, Portable (Black) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Flavoma Sheesham Wooden Foot/Feet Massager 6 Roller Stress Acupressure | Massage Roller for Back, Neck, Shoulders & Legs, Large Foot Massager for Pain Relief View Details
|
₹275
|
|
|
RENPHO Foot Massager Corded Electric Machine with Heat, Shiatsu Deep Kneading, Multi-Level Settings, Delivers Relief for Tired Muscles and Plantar Fasciitis, Birthday Gift for Men Women View Details
|
₹10,319
|
|
|
TYNOR Knee Support Hinged (Neoprene), for Joint Stability & Pain Relief | for Sports, Gym Supports Injury Recovery | Durable & Comfortable, For Men & Women | 1 Unit (Grey, Large) View Details
|
₹1,121
|
|
|
Boldfit Knee Support For Men And Women (1 Pair) (Extra Large) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
FEGSY Adjustable Knee Cap Support Brace For Knee Pain, Gym Workout, Running, Arthritis, And Protection For Men And Women,Non Toxic (2), Free Size View Details
|
₹474
|
|
|
AGEasy (Max Group) Hinged Knee Braces for Osteoarthritis | Knee Brace for Men & Women | Knee Supporter with Inner Cotton Lining, Durable Hinge | Knee Caps for Pain Relief | Knee Belt for Joint Pain (XXL, Rigid Hinge Support (Single)) View Details
|
₹818
|
|
|
Flamingo Plus Super Premium Knee Cap for Men & Women | Compression Knee Support for Sports, Gym, Arthritis, Pain Relief, Injury Recovery | Anti-Slip, Breathable - Black & Dazzling Blue | Medium View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
SPARNOD FITNESS SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - Suitable for Light Exercise of Legs, Arms, and Physiotherapy at Home, Black View Details
|
₹1,340
|
|
|
Cockatoo Step-Flex Pedal Exerciser with Digital Display and Adjustable Resistance, Exercise Cycle for Home with Non-Slip Feet, Ideal for Leg & Arm Workouts View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Healthex Pedal Exerciser Mini Cycle Pedaling Exercise Machine I Mini Bike Home Use Adjustable & Foldable I Indoor Fitness Resistance Light Exercise of Legs, Arms, & Physiotherapy (Black/Silver) View Details
|
₹1,548
|
|
|
WErFIT Pedal Exerciser Cycle for Home Gym Workout | Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display | Best Equipment for Leg & Arm Exercise | Cardio and Physiotherapy Equipment with Fixing Strap View Details
|
₹1,668
|
|
|
Voroly Portable Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser Cycle for Adults & Seniors Physical Therapy Workout Equipment (VR-70MINIBIK-SILVER) View Details
|
₹2,707
|
|
|
DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Care Diabetic Orthopedic Pregnancy Flat Super Comfort Dr Flipflops and House Slippers For Womens and Girls D-18-Black Blue-5 UK View Details
|
₹378
|
|
|
Dr.Ortho Orthopedic Slippers|Acupressure Slippers|Flip-Flops|For Men & Womens Slippers, 5, Red View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
ORTHO JOY Doctor Orthopedic Soft Slippers For Ladies Daily Use/mcr chappals for women/ortho slippers women View Details
|
₹339
|
|
|
YOHO ArchFlex orthopedic slippers for men | Arch support for pain relief | Soft, Anti-Skid, lightweight | comfortable padded straps flip flops for Everyday | Mystery Blue - UK 10 View Details
|
₹613
|
|
|
Airson Shoes Airson Sndl-Al-5 Slipper For Women | Orthopedic, Diabetic, Pregnancy | Soft Doctor Anti-Skid Slipper For Women |Slides, Flip-Flops, Slippers, Chappals | For Ladies And Girls, Blue,6 View Details
|
₹331
|
|
|
HUSB Spring Acupressure and Magnetic Therapy Accu Paduka Slippers Foot Massager for Full Body Blood Circulation Slippers Foot Massager For Men and Women (Unisex) (Size 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10), Black View Details
|
₹398
|
|
|
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Cream l Renews and Resurfaces Skin Overnight l No Redness or Irritation | Fragrance Free l Normal, Oily, Dry and Combination Skin l 50g View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
RE EQUIL 0.1% Retinol Night Cream | Repairs Wrinkles & Fine Lines | Improves Skin Firmness | Beginner Friendly | All Skin Types | 30G View Details
|
₹355
|
|
|
Foxtale 0.15% Beginner Friendly Retinol Night Serum | Anti-Aging Night Cream | Reduces Fine Lines and Wrinkles | No Purging | For Younger-looking Skin | Men & Women | All Skin Types - 30 ml View Details
|
₹431
|
|
|
PILGRIM Korean Retinol Anti Aging Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C |Discover young, wrinkle-free & radiant skin| Anti aging cream for oily & dry skin| For Men & Women|Korean Skin Care|50gm View Details
|
₹455
|
|
|
Minimalist Anti-Aging Night Serum with 0.3% Retinol & Q10|Fine Lines & Wrinkles Reduction Serum for Beginners|Water-Free Formula for Stability & Nourishment|Suitable for All Skin Types|For Unisex|30ml View Details
|
₹569
|
|
|
Omay Foods Love You, Mom – Gift Bag | Mothers Day Gift Hamper | Healthy Gift Pack | Gift Box for Mom | Dry Fruits, Snacks | Unique Mother’s Day Gift View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Hyperfoods® Mothers Day Gifts Dry Fruit Gift Pack Gift Hamper Gift For Mom Mothers Day Gift Hamper Dry Fruit Gift Pack Dry Fruits Gift Box Pack Of 3 Dry Fruits Almond Raisins Cashew View Details
|
₹758
|
|
|
Omay Foods Mom’s Joy Hamper | Mothers Day Gift Hamper | Healthy Gift Pack | Gift Box for Mom | Dry Fruits, Snacks | Unique Mother’s Day Gift For Moms I Mom To Be Gifts I Healthy Gift Hamper View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Omay Foods Moms Treats Gift Box | Mothers Day Gift Hamper | Healthy Gift Pack | Gift Box for Mom | Dry Fruits, Snacks I Mom To Be Gifts View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
Hyperfoods® Gift Hamper Gift For Mom Mothers Day Gift For Mom Dry Fruit Gift Pack Dry Fruit Gift Dry Fruits Gift Hamper Mothers Day Gift Pack Of 6 Walnut Almond Cashew Raisins Pista Dates View Details
|
₹1,328
|
|
|
Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details
|
₹1,090
|
|
|
Gift Basket for Women - 10 Pc Almond Milk & Honey Beauty & Personal Care Set - Home Bath Pampering Package for Relaxing Stress Relief - Spa Self Care Kit - Thank You, Birthday, Mom, Anniversary Gift View Details
|
₹6,995.6
|
|
|
O3+ Hair Spa Kit Infused with Argan Oil, Rosemary & Oats for Fall Control, Deep Nourishing & Repairing | Shampoo | Hair Mask | Hair Serum | 30g + 30ml View Details
|
₹320
|
|
|
Bryan & Candy Lavender Bath Tub Kit Collection Womens Day Gift For Women, Complete Home Spa Experience|Ph5.5 Skin Friendly | Vegan View Details
|
₹928
|
|
|
mcaffeine Moment Gift Set For Men And Women With Natural Skin Care Products|Wedding Gifts For Couples|Best Gift To Pamper Your Loved Ones|Perfect Valentine Present For Him/Her|Birthday Anniversary View Details
|
₹1,155
|
|
|
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch-Yellow View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Exotic Aromas Essential Oil Lavender Rose Rosemary Orange Jasmine YlangYlang Tea Tree Eucalyptus Lemongrass Peppermint Lemon Citronella Pack of 12 View Details
|
₹829
|
|
|
Diffuserlove Plastic 550Ml Green Jade Grain Diffuser Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser With 4 Timer Setting 7 Color Led Lights, Waterless Auto Shut-Off For Office Bedroom Baby Room Yoga Pet Room View Details
|
₹1,449
|
|
|
ASAKUKI 400ML Premium Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Vaporizer Humidifier, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch, 7 LED Light Colors(Black) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Jack & Rose Plastic Diffusers For Essential Oils Large Room, 500Ml Aromatherapy Diffuser 7 Colors Changed View Details
|
|
|
|
IRIS Home Fragrance,45Ml Apple Cinnamon Reed Diffuser Set |Free 6 Reeds Sticks of 9|Stress Relief & Aromatherapy |Long-Lasting,Smoke-Free Air Freshener for Home,Bedroom and Office | Ideal for Gifting View Details
|
₹332
|
|
