Mother’s Day 2025: Say ‘I Love You’ with these last-minute gift ideas; Foot massagers, healthy snacks and more

ByTanya Shree
May 09, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Yet to buy something special for Mother’s Day 2025? These last-minute gift ideas, including foot massagers, snacks and more can make your mom feel special.

FAQs

Did you forget to plan a Mother's Day gift? Don't worry, it is not too late to purchase a lovely gift. This year, instead of flowers and chocolates, go for gifts that enhance wellness and show you care. There are many great last-minute, thoughtful gifts. Right from foot massagers to orthopedic slippers providing comfort with each step, there are lots of wonderful last-minute gifts. There are also retinol-infused skincare products and essential oil aromatherapy diffusers. Gifts that represent wellbeing are convenient, pampering, and ideal for making her feel cared for, even during a busy day. This collection has feel-good gift ideas to make her happy. Let's take the pressure off and do something simple that shows you care for your mum.

Mother's Day gifts should reflect your love and care for you mom.(Adobe Stock)
Mother's Day gifts should reflect your love and care for you mom.(Adobe Stock)

Best foot massagers for Mother's Day 2025

In 2025, foot massagers are one of the best Mother’s Day gifts, especially for moms whose feet are always on the ground. A foot massager is a remarkable way to show you care, whether it helps relax her a bit after a long day or encourages her to spend time on herself. Out of countless Mother's Day gift ideas, a foot massager provides comfort, relaxation, and wellness all in one thoughtful gift.

A few options for you:

Mother's Day gift ideas: best knee support for women

Support your mom with the best knee braces or compression wraps. These are perfect foractive moms or moms who are dealing with knee issues, and are one of the most useful items for wellness for Mother's Day. Knee support is a great gift for wellness that encourages fitness, comfort, and recovery. Don’t miss out on this unique, last-minute gift idea for Mother’s Day if you are seeking the most thoughtful, useful, and great gift for mom.

Top options for you:

Best pedal exercisers for elderly: Mother's Day gift

This Mother's Day, give your mom the gift of movement with a pedal exerciser, a perfect choice for elderly women looking for low-impact fitness. This simple-to-operate machine improves circulation, flexibility of joints, and muscle strength, particularly for those with mobility issues. While she sits in front of the TV or is reading, this considerate tool keeps her active without exerting strain. It is more than a present, it is a gesture of love for her health, independence, and day-to-day well-being.

Check out these picks

Orthopedic slippers for everyday relief

Orthopedic slippers can provide vital support and cushioning for sore, tired feet, helping improve posture and manage foot pain. For moms who stand or walk long hours, this gift can prevent common foot problems like plantar fasciitis. If you use this idea as a Mother’s Day 2025 gift, orthopedic slippers improve your mother's overall health and provide comfort and relief with every step. It is a thoughtful, practical idea for a last-minute Mother's Day gift that improves her comfort and well-being every day.

Check out our top picks:

Best Mother's Day Gifts: Retinol-based skin care products

Retinol has taken the skincare world by storm. As a robust ingredient, it allows for improved skin texture, a reduction in fine lines, and a boost in radiance. If you are considering skincare for Mother's Day 2025, you can do no wrong by selecting a retinol-based product. If the goals of anti-aging, skin health, and long-term self-care are motivating factors, these products help support your mother's skin vitality and overall well-being. This gift gives you a chance to let your mother know you want her to take care of her skin and wellness.

ALSO READ: Neutrogena vs Forest Essentials body oils for women: Which one deserves your skin?

A few picks for you:

Gift ideas from daughters for Mother's Day: A healthy snack hamper

A healthy snack hamper is a mix of healthy snacks packed with nutrients that can nourish your mother’s body with vitamins and minerals. The snacks are likely to contain a mix of nuts, seeds and dried fruits and are a great way to encourage a healthy diet and digestive health. Adding to your potential Mother’s Day 2025 gifts, this was a practical and health-conscious gift idea for your mum and not only was it enjoyable, but also potentially nourishing.

Top picks for you:

Mother’s Day unique gifts: A home spa set

A home spa set promotes relaxation and relaxation equates to stress reduction, which is essential for participating in a healthy lifestyle! Although there are many products you can purchase, including bath salts, bath oils, or scrubs, all of these can help your mum let go of busy days and detox her body. Thinking of a gift which is wellness orientated will deliver therapeutic benefits of reduced insomnia, improved moisture of skin and an atmosphere of calmness, which are all important aspects of emotional and physical health! For Mother’s Day 2025, consider buying a home spa set for your mother to enjoy her own self-care time.

ALSO READ: Best sunscreen lotion for sensitive skin: 10 options for light, non-greasy and soothing effect

A few options for you:

Aromatherapy set for Mother's Day

Aromatherapy sets provide a natural and calming way to support mental and physical health. Essential oils such as lavender and eucalyptus can lessen feelings of anxiety, aid a restful night's sleep, and improve mood. You can give your mom an aromatherapy set as a Mother's Day 2025 present, which is a wonderful way to support her self-care and wellness routine. Aromatherapy can help support relaxation, emotional well-being, and a peaceful environment at home.

Check out these picks:

These gifts not only represent your love but also contribute to your mom's well-being and health. From relaxation and comfort to feeding her body and skin, these Mother's Day gift ideas with a wellness theme will make her feel loved.

Mother's Day gifts: FAQs

  • When is Mother’s Day celebrated?

    Mother’s Day 2025 will be celebrated on May 11. It is a day dedicated to honouring mothers and expressing gratitude for their love, care, and sacrifices.

  • What is the best gift for Mother’s Day in India?

    The best gifts for Mother’s Day in India include personalised items, luxury skincare products, relaxing spa kits or foot massagers to pamper and show appreciation.

  • How can I surprise my mom on Mother’s Day?

    Surprise your mom with breakfast in bed, a personalised gift, a spa day, or by spending quality time with her. Thoughtful gestures, no matter how simple, always make her smile.

  • What are last-minute gift ideas for Mother’s Day?

    If you are short on time, consider foot massagers, aromatherapy sets, healthy snack hampers, or retinol creams. These are some great choices to make your mom feel pampered and loved on Mother’s Day.

News / Lifestyle / Health / Mother’s Day 2025: Say ‘I Love You’ with these last-minute gift ideas; Foot massagers, healthy snacks and more
