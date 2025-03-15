Neutrogena vs Forest Essentials body oils for women: Which one deserves your skin?

Have you ever thought about whether your skin requires a rehydrating skincare formula or an all-out spa treatment? That’s the conflict between Neutrogena Body Oil, Light Sesame Formula against Forest Essentials After Bath Oil, and Indian Rose Absolute. One is a light oil recommended by dermatologists which dehydrated skin can absorb rapidly without feeling greasy. The other is an Ayurvedic blend with heavy oil constituents which can irresistibly pamper you with a beautiful floral aroma. If you seem caught between hydration that has scientific backing versus opulent skincare oils, well, we are here to help. Read this comparison guide of body oils for women and pick the one that suits your beauty regimen. Compare these body oils for women and pick between Neutrogena and Forest Essentials.(Adobe Stock)

Body oils for women: Product overview

Loading Suggestions...

Neutrogena Body Oil, Light Sesame Formula is a dermatologist-approved body oil, which contains sesame oil to provide a lightweight, non-greasy moisture boost. Available in both original and fragrance-free versions, it absorbs quickly into the skin to make it soft and radiant. It may lock in hydration without a greasy residue, which makes it ideal for everyday use.

Specifications Skin type All Special feature Lightweight Reasons to buy Lightweight Recommended by dermatologists Hydrates the skin Suitable for all types of skin Reasons to avoid Consists of artificial ingredients and additives Not completely chemicals-free Click Here to Buy Neutrogena Body Oil, Light Sesame Formula, 8.5 Ounce

Loading Suggestions...

Forest Essentials After Bath Oil, Indian Rose Absolute is a luxurious Ayurvedic blend, which contains naturally distilled essential oils, cold-pressed base oils, and organic herbs. The infusion of Indian Rose Absolute may provide a calming and sensuous floral fragrance, while ingredients like apricot kernel oil and ashwagandha deeply hydrate and nourish the skin.

Specifications Skin type All Special feature Paraben-free Reasons to buy Ayurvedic herbs Infused with essential oils Gives the experience of a spa In-depth nourishment Chemical-free, paraben-free, and petrochemical-free Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to Neutrogena Overpowering rose fragrance Moderately thicker consistency might feel clogging Click Here to Buy Forest Essentials After Bath Oil Indian Rose Absolute | Ayurvedic Moisturizing & Nourishing Shower Oil For Body | Purifying, Scented Bath Oil For Women & Men | 130 ml

Body oils for women: Understand the ingredients

Before including these body oils for women in your routine, make sure to understand their ingredients:

1. Neutrogena Body Oil

Sesame oil: A good body massage oil with sesame may moisturise and soften your skin.

A good body massage oil with sesame may moisturise and soften your skin. Isopropyl myristate: This skincare ingredient may enable the oil to penetrate fast without greasiness.

This skincare ingredient may enable the oil to penetrate fast without greasiness. PEG-40 sorbitan peroleate: This mild emulsifier may improve the skin texture.

This mild emulsifier may improve the skin texture. BHT and propylparaben: It is generally used in skincare products to increase their shelf life.

ALSO READ: Best face moisturizer guide: Dermatologist approved tips for choosing the right one

2. Forest Essentials After Bath Oil

Apricot kernel oil: Body oils for women high in vitamins A & E can nourish and soften your skin.

Body oils for women high in vitamins A & E can nourish and soften your skin. Sweet almond oil: The best body massage oil with sweet almond oil may moisturise your skin deeply and enhance elasticity.

The best body massage oil with sweet almond oil may moisturise your skin deeply and enhance elasticity. Ashwagandha: A good oil for body massage this herb may help to revitalize the skin.

A good oil for body massage this herb may help to revitalize the skin. Gokharu: Body oils for women with this ingredient may help in firming and toning the skin.

Body oils for women with this ingredient may help in firming and toning the skin. Rose essential oil: The best after-bath body oil with this skincare ingredient may give a soothing fragrance and boost hydration.

The best after-bath body oil with this skincare ingredient may give a soothing fragrance and boost hydration. Avocado oil: It may enhance the skin's regeneration and healing capabilities.

Benefits of using body oils for women

A better understanding of the benefits of body oils can help you pick the one that suits your goals:

1. Neutrogena Body Oil

This best body oil may lock in moisture for soft, smooth, and luminous skin. This non-comedogenic body oil for women may improve hydration without clogging pores. It can be applied to the skin itself or added to bathwater for a concentrated moisture dose.

2. Forest Essentials After Bath Oil

Using body oils for women like this one from Forest Essentials may deeply penetrate and moisturise with Ayurvedic herbs. It may leave a subtle floral scent for an indulgent after-bath treat. Regular use of this body oil may rehabilitate and firm the skin with natural herbs and oils.

Body oils for women: Texture and absorption

Neutrogena Body Oil is thin, non-greasy and absorbs in virtually seconds. Moreover, it leaves a light, healthy glow without stickiness.

Forest Essentials After Bath Oil, on the other hand, has a thin to medium texture because rich botanical oils help thicken. It absorbs easily but takes a few minutes to penetrate deeply into the skin.

A few suggestions for you from Neutrogena:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

How to use body oils for women?

To make the most out of the body oils for women, it is important to use it correctly.

1. Neutrogena Body Oil

Apply this body oil directly on wet skin after a shower or bath for optimal absorption.

You can also add it to bathwater for a moisturising bath.

2. Forest Essentials After Bath Oil

You may use this body oil for women on damp skin following a bath or shower to lock in moisture.

It may also be added to warm bath water for a soothing and moisturising experience.

Body oils for women: Price comparison

Neutrogena Body Oil is available at Rs. 1,999. Forest Essentials After Bath Oil, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 1,850. While Neutrogena is a bit pricier per bottle, it contains more quantity than Forest Essentials, so it is more cost-effective in terms of cost per use.

ALSO READ: 10 affordable aloe vera body lotions to nourish your skin in changing weather

Body oils for women: Customer reactions

People adore the light texture and non-greasy feel of the Neutrogena Body Oils. They like its fast absorption and long-lasting moisturizing effect. Some prefer the fragrance-free version, while others like the original. However, some customers have concerns regarding synthetic ingredients.

On the other hand, Forest Essentials After Bath Oil is extremely popular for its opulent texture and lasting hydration. Many like its rose scent, but some find it too strong. Customers find it very good value for money as it contains very good natural ingredients. However, some note the texture being marginally heavier than anticipated.

Body oils for women: Which one to pick between Neutrogena and Forest Essentials?

If you want a light, dermatologist-recommended, quick-absorbing body oil, Neutrogena Body Oil can be the right option. It gives an instant glow and hydration without leaving your skin greasy. But if you want a high-end, Ayurvedic body oil with botanical extracts and don't mind a little heavier consistency, Forest Essentials After Bath Oil is the indulgence worth making. Its natural formula and lasting fragrance make it a sensory delight.

A few suggestions from Forest Essentials:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Dabur vs Indulekha: Which is the best oil for hair growth? Know their ingredients, benefits and more

Best face toner dupes for Titir you must try: 8 affordable swaps for glowing skin

Best tinted sunscreen: Protect your skin from the sun with our top 8 picks of February 2025

Frequently asked questions How do body oils differ from lotions? Body oils provide intense hydration by sealing in moisture, while lotions have water content and absorb quickly. Oils offer long-lasting nourishment and are ideal for dry skin.

Can body oils be used on all skin types? Yes, body oils suit all skin types. Lightweight oils like jojoba work for oily skin, while richer oils like almond or coconut deeply hydrate dry skin.

When is the best time to apply body oil? For maximum absorption, apply body oil on damp skin after a shower or bath. This helps lock in moisture and keeps skin soft and supple.

Do body oils leave a greasy residue? Lightweight body oils absorb quickly without feeling greasy. Choosing the right oil and applying a small amount ensures hydration without a heavy or sticky finish.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.