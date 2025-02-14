Menu Explore
10 affordable aloe vera body lotions to nourish your skin in changing weather

ByTanya Shree
Feb 14, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Keep your skin smooth and glowing with the best and budget-friendly aloe vera body lotions. Explore the top picks to protect and nourish your skin.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall product

NIVEA Body Lotion, Aloe Hydration, with Aloe Vera, for Men & Women, 200 ml View Details checkDetails

₹200

Best value for money

Vaseline Aloe Fresh Body Lotion,24 HR Long Lasting Moisturisation with Aloe Vera extract and Menthol, 600ml View Details checkDetails

₹349

Himalaya Nourishing Body Lotion, 400ml (Pack of 4) View Details checkDetails

₹840

Be Bodywise 5% AHA Body Lotion with 48Hr Moisturisation 200ml | Dermatologically Tested | Improves Skin Texture & Reduces Appearance of Strawberry Legs | With Lactic Acid, Aloe Vera & Cica Extract View Details checkDetails

₹399

Joy Aloe Vera Serum Body Lotion 500ml for 24 Hour Moisturization in Summers For Oily Skin | Lightweight, Non Sticky & Non Greasy View Details checkDetails

₹236

VLCC DeTan + WhiteGlo Moisturising Body Lotion SPF 30 PA+++ - 350ml | Brightens and Moisturises skin | With Cocoa, Shea Butter, Aloe Vera, and Almond Oil. View Details checkDetails

₹305

ST. DVENCÉ Winter Edition Body Lotion for Dry Skin Women & Men | Tea Tree Oil, Shea Butter and Vitamin E | Moisturizer Cream Body Lotion for Winter | Deep Moisture Body Lotion Combo Pack of 2-300 ml View Details checkDetails

₹748

WOW Skin Science Aloe Vera Body Lotion for Ultra Light Hydration - All Skin Type - 400ml View Details checkDetails

₹349

Parachute Advansed All Day Aloe Body Lotion, 100% Natural Moisturisers, 400ml + 250ml (Saver Pack) View Details checkDetails

₹650

Lotus Herbals Aloesoft Daily Body Lotion | Non Greasy | Cools and Refreshes Skin | SPF 20 | For All Skin Types | 250ml View Details checkDetails

₹282

Summer is knocking at the door, bringing warmth and unfortunately, unpredictable skin challenges. As we transition from chilly winter to shiny days, our skin often struggles to adjust, which may lead to dryness, dehydration and an unhealthy appearance. This seasonal shift demands extra care, which makes aloe vera body lotion a must-have in your daily routine. Known for its soothing, hydrating properties and lightweight feel, aloe vera can keep your skin nourished and protected against environmental stressors. Unlike heavy winter creams, this body lotion promises to offer the perfect moisture balance. So, if you want to include this natural ingredient in your routine, we have compiled a list of the best aloe vera body lotions to keep your skin soft, supple and glowing.

Try the perfect aloe vera body lotion to keep your skin smooth and supple.(Freepik)
Try the perfect aloe vera body lotion to keep your skin smooth and supple.(Freepik)

7 top-rated aloe vera body lotion

Using the best body lotion for women and men can leave your skin feeling healthy. Check out the perfect aloe vera body lotion for your skin needs:

Experience 48-hour deep hydration with NIVEA Aloe Hydration Body Lotion. This Nivea aloe vera body lotion contains aloe vera extract and deep moisture serum to soothe dry and irritated skin. Regular use of this lightweight, fast-absorbing formula may leave your skin soft, smooth, and refreshed. Moreover, this dermatologically-approved aloe vera body lotion can provide long-lasting moisture without feeling greasy.

Specifications

Skin type
All
Special feature
Not tested on animals

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Good quality

affiliate-tick

Dermatologically-tested

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting hydration

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some may find it too thick for summer use, a few concerns over bottle quality

Stay cool and refreshed with Vaseline Aloe Fresh Body Lotion, which contains 100% pure aloe vera extracts and menthol. This featherlight, non-sticky lotion may absorb five layers deep for intense hydration and a soothing effect, which makes it perfect for hot summers. This Vaseline aloe vera body lotion contains jelly microdroplets, which may lock in moisture and protect your skin’s natural barrier.

Specifications

Skin type
All
Scent
Aloe vera

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast absorption

affiliate-tick

Non-sticky

affiliate-tick

Non-greasy

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bottle leakage issues, scent may not be for everyone

Loading Suggestions...

Formulated with aloe vera and winter cherry, Himalaya Nourishing Body Lotion may deeply hydrate and nourish normal skin. The non-greasy formula of this aloe vera body lotion may penetrate quickly, leaving skin soft, supple, and toned. It is perfect for daily use and can be applied after bathing for maximum absorption and long-lasting hydration.

Specifications

Skin type
Dry
Scent
Aloe vera, winter cherry

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Good for daily use

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slight stickiness, scent may not suit everyone

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for smooth and even skin, Be Bodywise 5% AHA Body Lotion features lactic acid for gentle exfoliation and aloe vera with cica extract for deep hydration. This aloe vera body lotion may improve skin texture, reduce strawberry skin, and lock in moisture for 48 hours. Moreover, it is a dermatologically tested and lightweight formula, which makes it one of the best body lotions for women.

Specifications

Skin type
All
Scent
Strawberry

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Improves skin texture

affiliate-tick

Reduces strawberry skin

affiliate-tick

Suitable for sensitive skin

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed opinions on scent, stickiness, and value for money

Loading Suggestions...

Get 24-hour hydration with Joy Aloe Vera Serum Body Lotion, a lightweight, non-greasy formula, which makes it the best body lotion for oily skin and combination skin. This aloe vera body lotion may soothe irritation, redness, and sun damage while improving skin texture and promoting youthful, glowing skin. Moreover, it also acts as a protective barrier against UV rays and pollutants, making it perfect for outdoor activities.

Specifications

Skin type
All
Special feature
Travel size

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Good for dry and oily skin

affiliate-tick

UV protection

affiliate-tick

Pleasant fragrance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Issues with bottle quality, not suitable for extreme dryness

Loading Suggestions...

Brighten, hydrate, and protect your skin with VLCC DeTan + WhiteGlo Body Lotion. Enriched with aloe vera, cocoa butter, almond oil, and shea butter, this paraben-free aloe vera body lotion may help to fade tan, moisturise deeply, and shield your skin from harmful UV rays. This best body lotion for tan removal contains SPF 30 PA+++, which makes it perfect all season.

Specifications

Skin type
All
Scent
Almond, aloe vera, cocoa butter

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sun protection

affiliate-tick

Soothing effects

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some customers report color change

affiliate-cross

Mixed opinions on value for money

Loading Suggestions...

ST. D'VENCÉ Winter Edition Body Lotion may be the best body lotion for dry skin. It is packed with tea tree oil, shea butter, vitamin E, almond oil, aloe vera and olive oil for deep nourishment and intense hydration. This ultra-rich aloe vera body lotion may lock in moisture and prevent dryness even in harsh winter conditions.

Specifications

Skin type
All
Special feature
Hypoallergenic

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Deep nourishment

affiliate-tick

Pleasant fragrance

affiliate-tick

Non-greasy

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for very hot weather, heavy for some users

Loading Suggestions...

For ultra-light hydration without greasiness, WOW Skin Science Aloe Vera Body Lotion may be the best body lotion for summer. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid, pro-vitamin B5, shea butter, aloe vera and cocoa butter. This fast-absorbing, non-sticky aloe vera body lotion may hydrate dry and sensitive skin, lock in moisture, and protect against UV rays and pollution.

Specifications

Skin type
All
Special feature
Lightweight, anti-inflammatory

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Non-sticky

affiliate-tick

24-hour moisturisation

affiliate-tick

Absorbs quickly

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Scent not universally liked

affiliate-cross

May not suit very dry skin

ALSO READ: How to choose the perfect body lotion to hydrate and moisturise your skin

Loading Suggestions...

Infused with pure coconut milk, mint extracts, and 100% natural moisturisers, Parachute Advanced Aloe Body Lotion may refresh and cool the skin while keeping it hydrated all day long. It contains double sunscreen to protect against UV damage, which makes it an excellent choice for summer skincare.

Specifications

Skin type
All
Scent
Aloe vera

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Good value for money

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and non-sticky

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not suit very dry skin

Loading Suggestions...

Lotus Herbals AloeSoft is a lightweight and non-greasy body lotion. This best body lotion for glowing skin is enriched with aloe vera and cucumber extracts to refresh, cool, and hydrate the skin. Moreover, this aloe vera body lotion also features SPF 20 to protect your skin from UV damage while keeping it soft, smooth, and nourished.

Specifications

Skin type
All
Special feature
Oil-free formula

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight

affiliate-tick

Non-greasy

affiliate-tick

UV protection

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Greasiness

affiliate-cross

Concerns over value for money

Top three features of the best aloe vera body lotion:

Best aloe vera body lotionMoisturisationScentAbsorption
NIVEA Aloe Hydration Body LotionProvides long-lasting hydration for up to 48 hoursRefreshing scentAbsorbs quickly, non-greasy feel
Vaseline Aloe Fresh Body LotionMoisturizes for 24 hours, good for summer hydrationRefreshing, light scentFast absorption with a non-greasy, non-sticky feel
Himalaya Nourishing Body LotionDeep moisturization, great for daily usePleasant, mild scentAbsorbs well, non-greasy
Be Bodywise 5% AHA Body LotionProvides 48-hour hydration, nourishes and exfoliatesMild, possibly clinical scentAbsorbs quickly, non-greasy
Joy Aloe Vera Serum Body LotionHydrates and calms, good for dry and oily skinLight fragranceAbsorbs easily, non-greasy
VLCC DeTan + WhiteGlo Body LotionBrightens and moisturizes while offering sun protectionPleasant, sweet scentAbsorbs quickly, leaves a smooth finish
ST. D'VENCÉ Winter Edition Body LotionDeep moisture, ideal for very dry skin in winterWarm, nutty scentSlow absorption, non-greasy
WOW Skin Science Aloe Vera Body LotionProvides hydration with aloe and hyaluronic acidFresh aloe scentFast absorption, non-greasy, lightweight
Parachute Advansed Aloe Body LotionHydrates deeply, offers sun protection with SPF 30Cool, minty scentAbsorbs fast, non-sticky
Lotus Herbals Aloesoft Daily Body LotionMoisturizes and soothes, enriched with cucumber & aloeSoothing, fresh aloe scentAbsorbs quickly, non-greasy

What are the benefits of using aloe vera body lotion?

  1. Provides deep hydration: Aloe vera body lotion may provide intense moisture, keeping the skin soft and supple without feeling greasy.
  2. Soothes irritation: Aloe vera body lotion benefits go beyond hydration. Regular use may calm redness, itching, and sunburns. This makes it ideal for sensitive or irritated skin.
  3. Non-greasy and lightweight: The best body lotion in India may absorb quickly into the skin, making the lotion feel light and non-sticky.
  4. Cooling and refreshing effect: Aloe vera body lotion may give a soothing, cooling sensation. This makes it perfect for hot weather or sun-exposed skin.
  5. Rich in antioxidants and nutrients: Aloe vera body lotion contains vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that may nourish the skin and promote a healthy glow.
  6. Heals and protects the skin: Regular use of the best aloe vera body lotion may help to repair damaged skin, support collagen production, and form a protective barrier against pollutants and UV rays.

How to choose the best aloe vera body lotion?

  1. When choosing the best body lotion for women and men, check for aloe vera content. This may enhance hydration and benefits.
  2. Choose the aloe vera body lotion that suits your skin type like dry, oily, sensitive and combination. Some formulas are lightweight for oily skin, while others are richer for dry skin.
  3. Look for added ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, or shea butter. They may complement aloe’s soothing effects and boost moisturisation.
  4. For daily use, especially in warmer weather, pick a non-greasy, fast-absorbing aloe vera body lotion that won’t leave residue on the skin.
  5. If you need extra sun protection, select an aloe vera body lotion with SPF to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.
  6. Choose a fragrance-free or mild-scented aloe vera body lotion if you have sensitive skin, and always perform a patch test to avoid allergic reactions.

Frequently asked questions

  • Is aloe vera body lotion good for the skin?

    Yes, aloe vera body lotion is good for the skin as it may hydrate, soothe and nourish the skin. This can make it soft, smooth and healthy.

  • Can aloe vera body lotion lighten skin?

    Regular use of aloe vera body lotion may reduce pigmentation and even out skin tone. However, it is not a strong bleaching agent.

  • Can aloe vera body lotion be used daily?

    Yes, you can use the best body lotion containing aloe vera daily as it is gentle and suitable for daily use. It can keep your skin moisturised and refreshed.

  • Is aloe vera safe for sensitive skin?

    Yes, aloe vera is safe for sensitive skin as it contains soothing properties. However, make sure to perform a patch test to avoid irritation or allergic reactions. 

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

