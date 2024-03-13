Mumps outbreak in Kerala: Symptoms to prevention, all you want to know

Mumps is spreading fast in Kerala with almost 2,505 cases of the self-limiting viral disease being reported in the state this month. The single-day count of 190 on March 10 has especially become a cause of worry for state health authorities who are taking all measures to limit its spread. Caused by paramyxovirus, the disease mostly causes mild symptoms but less than 1% may experience possible complications like brain swelling or hearing loss in the post-vaccine times. Although mumps can affect any age group, it is more common in children between 5-9 years. After an incubation period of around 2 to 4 weeks, mumps begins with symptoms such as myalgia, headache, malaise and low-grade fever, and progresses to unilateral or bilateral swelling of the parotid salivary glands, as the days pass. Mumps is spread through direct contact or by airborne droplets from the upper respiratory tract of infected individuals. Not every person who is infected with the virus develops symptoms. (Freepik)

As per WHO, mumps vaccines are available as a monovalent vaccine, a bivalent measles-mumps vaccine, or as a trivalent measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR). Mumps is spread through direct contact or by airborne droplets from the upper respiratory tract of infected individuals. Not every person who is infected with the virus develops symptoms. Swollen, painful salivary glands, sore throat, fever, headache, fatigue, and appetite loss are among the symptoms. The recovery from the disease that can be prevented by MMR vaccine takes about two weeks.

While measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine has greatly contained the spread, outbreaks are still reported. The disease can also affect vaccinated people, but the symptoms remain mild.

Symptoms of mumps

Dr Neha Rastogi, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram lists the symptoms of Mumps:

Swelling and pain in one or both parotid glands (located just below the ears)

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Pain while chewing or swallowing

Causes behind mumps outbreak

From lack of vaccination to low immunity, Dr Rastogi shares causes of mumps outbreak in detail:

Lack of vaccination: Mumps outbreaks often occur in communities where vaccination rates are low or where there are pockets of unvaccinated individuals. The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is highly effective at preventing mumps, but when vaccination rates decline, outbreaks can occur.

Close contact: Mumps is spread through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, or talking, as well as through direct contact with saliva or mucus from an infected person. Close living quarters such as college dormitories or military barracks can facilitate the spread of the virus.

Compromised immunity: People with weakened immune systems due to conditions like HIV/AIDS or undergoing chemotherapy are at higher risk of developing mumps and experiencing more severe symptoms.

Treatment and management

Mumps is a self-limiting disease, so there is no specific treatment for it and symptoms are managed with hydration, pain killers and appropriate nutrition. Dr Rastogi shares the following tips:

Supportive care: There is no specific treatment for mumps, so management focuses on relieving symptoms. This includes getting plenty of rest, staying hydrated, and taking over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen to reduce fever and alleviate pain.

Isolation: Infected individuals should be isolated from others, especially those who are unvaccinated or at high risk of complications, to prevent further spread of the virus.

Vaccination: The best way to prevent mumps outbreaks is through vaccination. The MMR vaccine is typically given in two doses, with the first dose administered at 12-15 months of age and the second dose at 4-6 years of age. Adults who have not been vaccinated or are unsure of their vaccination status should consider getting vaccinated, especially if they are at risk of exposure or plan to travel to areas with known outbreaks.

Public health measures: Health authorities may implement measures such as contact tracing, quarantine of exposed individuals, and vaccination campaigns to control mumps outbreaks and prevent further transmission. It's crucial for communities to work together to promote vaccination and reduce the spread of mumps.

Prevention

“MMR vaccine is the most effective way to protect against mumps. Additionally, practicing good hygiene, such as washing hands frequently and avoiding sharing utensils or drinks with infected individuals, can help prevent its spread. Parents needs to be vigilant and take extra care of their children and ensure the kids are following proper hygiene. If someone does contract mumps, rest, plenty of fluids, and pain relievers can help alleviate symptoms while the body fights off the infection. Seeking medical attention is crucial if complications arise or if symptoms worsen,” says Dr. Anil MU, Consultant Paediatrician and Intensivist, SPARSH Hospital, Bangalore.