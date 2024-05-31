National Olive Day 2024: 6 surprising health benefits of olives, from cancer prevention to supporting bone health

National Olive Day is celebrated every year on June 1. One of the world's oldest fruits, each part of the olive tree has medicinal or culinary use. Extra virgin oil was considered important even thousands of years ago and was called 'liquid gold' by Homer and 'the great healer' by Hippocrates. (Also read: Teaspoon of olive oil intake may lower risk of dementia-related death, Harvard study suggests) Extra virgin olive oil is traditionally used in Mediterranean cuisine, a diet promoting good health and longevity.(Pixabay)

Olives, the small fruits derived from the olive tree (Olea europaea), possess wonderful benefits for heart health, bone health, cancer prevention and digestive health. A tasty addition to pizza, salad, sandwiches and other delicious preparations, olives have a wealth of nutrients that can benefit your health.

Extra virgin olive oil is traditionally used in Mediterranean cuisine, a diet promoting good health and longevity. A good source of monounsaturated fat, extra virgin olive oil has a fantastic amount of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory substances, and fat-soluble vitamins, E, A, D, and K. Olives can help prevent cancer, diabetes, atherosclerosis, heart disease, oxidative stress, blood pressure, obesity, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Olive leaves are also extensively used by food and wellness enthusiasts in the form of liquid concentrate, herbal tea (fresh or dried leaf), powder, or in capsules. Olive leaf products can also be used as an ingredient in smoothies, pastas, pancake, salad, ice-cream and other products.

"Olives, small fruits derived from the olive tree (Olea europaea), are more than just a tasty addition to salads and pizzas. They have been cultivated for thousands of years and are a staple in the Mediterranean diet, revered for their health benefits," says Dr Piyush Mishra, General Physician & Immunisation Officer, North East District, New Delhi.

Amazing benefits of olives

Dr Mishra shares six reasons why incorporating olives into your diet can be beneficial for your health:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Olives are packed with powerful antioxidants, including oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol, and tyrosol. These compounds help protect your cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. This protection is crucial for reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Antioxidants also have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help alleviate symptoms of conditions like arthritis.

2. Heart Health

The monounsaturated fats found in olives, particularly oleic acid, play a significant role in heart health. These fats can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels while maintaining good cholesterol (HDL) levels, thereby reducing the risk of atherosclerosis and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, olives are a good source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that supports heart health by preventing the oxidation of cholesterol.

3. Anti-inflammatory benefits

Chronic inflammation is a contributing factor in many diseases, including arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease. Olives contain oleocanthal, a compound with anti-inflammatory properties similar to ibuprofen. Regular consumption of olives can help reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms associated with inflammatory diseases.

4. Cancer prevention

Olives and olive oil have been linked to a lower risk of certain cancers, including breast, colon, and stomach cancers. The high levels of antioxidants and oleic acid in olives help prevent DNA damage and inhibit the proliferation of cancer cells. Moreover, the anti-inflammatory effects of olives contribute to creating an environment less conducive to cancer development.

5. Improved bone health

Olives are a source of various minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, which are essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Studies have also shown that the phenolic compounds in olives can help increase bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. This is particularly beneficial for older adults who are at a higher risk of bone-related issues.

6. Enhanced digestive health

The fibre content in olives aids in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Additionally, olives contain compounds that support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, contributing to a healthy gut microbiome. A balanced gut microbiome is essential for overall health, as it influences digestion, immune function, and even mood.

Olives are not just a flavourful addition to your meals but also a powerhouse of nutrients and health benefits. Incorporating olives into your diet can support heart health, reduce inflammation, and even lower the risk of certain cancers.