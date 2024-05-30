 National Smile Day 2024: Do you need a reason to smile and laugh more? We'll give you 7 | Health - Hindustan Times
National Smile Day 2024: Do you need a reason to smile and laugh more? We'll give you 7

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 30, 2024 01:19 PM IST

National Smile Day 2024: From reducing pain to elevating mood, here are a few reasons why we should smile more.

National Smile Day 2024: When we are genuinely happy from inside, life looks better, challenges look smaller, and we have gratitude for all great things happening to us. We learn to focus more on the positive than the negative – we also learn to appreciate people who love us and teach us goodness. When we are happy from within, we smile more and spread that positivity around us. National Smile Day is observed every year to reinstate in us the importance of embracing happiness and turning to the positive aspects in life. National Smile Day is observed every year on May 31. Smiling and laughing has a lot of health benefits. As we prepare to celebrate National Smile Day, which is also the start of National Smile Week, here are a few reasons why we should always turn the frown upside down.

National Smile Day is observed every year to reinstate in us the importance of embracing happiness and turning to the positive aspects in life.(Unsplash)
Reasons why you should smile more:

Longer life: Smiling more and staying happy is associated with a longer, healthier life. It is observed that people who are genuinely happy and positive in life live longer. Smiling more, laughing more and embracing a positive outlook towards life are integral parts of a healthy lifestyle.

Reduces stress: Stress and anxiety can show up on the body and face with physical symptoms. Sometimes, even when we are not happy, stretching our lips to a smile can reduce the sensations of stress in the body.

Elevates mood: Smiling and laughing, especially with our loved ones, can boost our mood and make us feel happy. When we are happy, we learn to embrace positivity more.

It is contagious: Happiness, positivity and smiles are contagious. We should learn to spread happiness by smiling more.

Boosts immunity: When we smile and laugh, the nervous system feels safe and relaxed. This further leads to a stronger immune system which can fight illnesses and diseases better.

Regulates blood pressure: Smiling can cause an initial increase in heart rate and blood pressure, but it can significantly regulate the blood pressure of the body and make it calm and relaxed.

Reduces pain: Smiling helps in the release of Endorphin and Serotonin. These hormones can effectively relax the body, reduce pain and boost our mood.

