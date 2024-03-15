National Vaccination Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

National Vaccination Day 2024: Vaccines play an important role in eradicating diseases that used to be deadly at one point of time. Diseases such as Polio and Smallpox were widespread and claimed a lot of lives, till vaccination against these diseases came in. Vaccination enables us to have a better life without the risk of diseases. It also highlights the importance of getting vaccinated to keep ourselves safe and healthy. Frontline health workers, doctors and nurses work tirelessly throughout the year to ensure that we are fit and healthy. They ensure that we are properly vaccinated as well. Every year, National Vaccination Day is observed to create awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated. As we gear up to celebrate the important day for this year, here are a few facts that we should keep in mind. Every year, National Vaccination Day is observed on March 16.(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, National Vaccination Day is observed on March 16. This year, the special day falls on a Saturday.

History:

In 1988, the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Polio Eradication Initiative was started as the first step of eradicating the disease from the planet. In 1995, on the same day, the government of India started the pulse polio Immunisation Programme as the first attempt of eradicating the disease from the country. Since then, March 16 has been celebrated as National Vaccination Day.

Significance:

On this day, government and non-government organisations conduct vaccination drives to ensure that everyone is properly vaccinated against the infectious and deadly diseases. This day aims to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination for both children and adults. It also aims to educate people about the significance of getting vaccinated to protect themselves from deadly diseases. Timed and complete immunisation is required to avoid the spread of several health problems. Myths regarding vaccination are also busted on this day.