In a candid July 30 YouTube video, actor-turned-jewellery designer Neelam Kothari gave fans exactly what they’ve been asking for: a day-in-the-life of how she stays fit, energised, and glowing. No filters. No fads. Just decades of experience, a professional nutritionist, and a trainer who knows when to push and when to pull back. Also read | Step inside Neelam Kothari's 30-year-old Victorian vacation bungalow in Lonavala where antique style meets vintage taste

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“People keep asking what my workout is, what supplements I take, what I eat. So today I’m showing you," Neelam Kothari said.

Mornings: hydration and omelette

Neelam’s day begins with a warm tonic: half a lemon, a pinch of salt, and a pinch of saffron. “Saffron is very good for the skin,” she said. Next, a shot of fresh amla juice – not bottled. She shared: “I drink the juice of two amlas. It's like a shot. Fresh. The ones in bottles have preservatives and who knows what else. This is sour and bitter, but amazing for detox and vitamin C.”

Thirty minutes later comes her ritual cappuccino — warm coconut milk frothed with coffee. Then, her breakfast dismantles one of the most persistent nutrition myths: she has a two-egg-white omelette with one whole yolk.

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{{^usCountry}} “I eat the yellow part,” Neelam said, adding, “It’s a misconception that it’s not good. All the vitamins and nutrients are in the yolk. I always start with protein. It’s easy to digest and low in calories.” For her, protein isn’t a macro to track. It’s the anchor of her day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I eat the yellow part,” Neelam said, adding, “It’s a misconception that it’s not good. All the vitamins and nutrients are in the yolk. I always start with protein. It’s easy to digest and low in calories.” For her, protein isn’t a macro to track. It’s the anchor of her day. {{/usCountry}}

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Neelam's supplement stack after 50

Post-50, Neelam’s clear about one thing: guessing doesn’t work. Listening to your body — and to experts — does. She opened her daily pill box on camera, with a caveat: “I know this because I follow a proper nutritionist. Learn from it, but consult your doctor first.”

Her current lineup is targeted and simple. She takes a B-complex for immunity and metabolism, omega-3 at morning and night — saying it is 'very important for your brain, because mine gets fried all day' — and DHEA, two to three times a week, which she called 'amazing for women after 50 — for body and mind'.

Neelam added that she also includes vitamin D for bone and immune health, and liposomal glutathione for skin, detoxification, and ageing. “People ask what my secret is. This is amazing,” she shared, adding that this beauty routine is precise, targeted, and nothing she started without guidance.

Lunch: Cauliflower pizza, and 'cheat day'

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Neelam shared that she leans into clean, high-protein, low-carb meals. Her go-to lunch is a custom broccoli-and-cauliflower crust pizza topped with egg whites, chicken pepperoni, and cherry tomatoes.

But wellness, in her house, also comes with 40 years of history. Enter Prakash, her mother’s family cook, with a plate of hot sabudana vada. In the video, Neelam shared: “He always ruins my diet… alright, today is my cheat day. After this, I’ll have to work out a bit.”

That balance is the point. Neelam isn’t anti-indulgence. She’s pro-awareness. To cut liquid calories, she’s strict: no juices, no fancy coffees, no weekday alcohol. “That’s where most people eat an extra meal without realising it,” she said.

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Training: functional, not punishing

Her fitness is built for real life – three times a week, Neelam does one hour of functional training. On off days: one hour of walking or 45 minutes of cardio. Before the gym, she follows a custom pre-workout: plant protein, decaf coffee, ice, coconut milk, and a touch of sweetener.

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Neelam highlighted that her trainer, Nilesh, programs movements that mirror daily life — push-ups, half-lunges, rotations. The goal isn’t to exhaust her. It’s to support her. “I can feel my whole back cracking. My lower back is stiff from over-sitting," she admitted mid-session. “He understands there are aches and pains. He only pushes me that much," she added.

It’s a refreshing departure from the ‘no pain, no gain’ narrative. For Neelam, who is around 56, recovery and joint health matter as much as strength. She ended the day with another protein-forward meal: a chicken frankie in a beetroot and quinoa wrap, with yoghurt-marinated chicken and a little egg. Simple. Satisfying. Sustainable.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.