Neha Sharma's seated machine rows are perfect for upper body workout

Neha Sharma's gym diaries are getting better and intense by the day. The actor, who is a dedicated fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile on a daily basis. Neha believes that hard work and dedication bear results and keep us in staying fit and healthy. Neha is determined that nothing will ever be able to stop her from achieving her fitness goal – not even Hemangioma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neha is freshly back from her dreamy vacation in Goa with sister Aisha Sharma. The actor, who set major travel goals for us with snippets of her Goa diaries, also taught us how to have a perfect trip with your sibling. From making colourful braids in hair by the beach to chilling and experiencing the night life of Goa, Neha and Aisha did it all and more.

However, now Neha is back to the grind, and quite aptly, to the gym. A day back, Neha shared a slew of videos on her Instagram stories and gave us a sneak peek of her gym routine. For the end of the week, Neha focused on working on her upper body. With seated machine rows, Neha set the fitness bar higher for us and we are already taking notes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Neha Sharma's gym routine is just too intense. Snippets inside

In the video, Neha, with her back to the camera, can be seen working out while holding a gym equipment and engaging the major muscle groups of her back and arms. Dressed in a black sports bra and a grey pair of gym trousers, Neha can be seen acing the routine to perfection. Take a look:

Instagram story of Neha Sharma. (Instagram/@nehasharmaofficial)

Seated machine rows help in working out of the upper back and the latissimus dorsi – the muscle on the outer side of the chest wall. The routine helps in protecting the shoulders and improving the overall posture of the body.