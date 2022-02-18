'Beast mode on' for Neha Sharma. Nothing can stop her now

Neha Sharma is back to her favourite place -the gym. The actor restarted her gym routine, a day back, and gave us major fitness goals. Neha's Instagram profile is otherwise replete with bpictures of her fitness diaries and her travel ventures. The actor, who was chilling in Goa with her sister Aisha Sharma, is freshly back to the grind and is taking on her fitness routine with fresh enthusiasm and zeal.

Neha is a fitness enthusiast. Neha, besides sharing her fitness routine on her Instagram profile, also celebrates her small successes in the gym. From acing high intensity workout routine to yoga, Neha is always up for everything fitness. Neha also keeps serving us with regular dollops of motivation to start taking our fitness seriously.

Neha, a day back, shared a short video of herself slaying it in the gym. Dressed in a black sports bra, a white shrug and a pair of black gym trousers, Neha can be seen working on her back muscles and her arm muscles by lifting dumbbells. In the video, Neha can be seen holding the dumbbells near to her shoulders and then lifting them up above her head, and then bringing them down near to her feet. She can be seen repeating the process swiftly.

Neha further mentioned that the beast mode at the gym is on for her, and nothing can stop her now, not even Hemangioma. Hemangioma – a vascular tumor derived from blood vessel type cells is a medical condition which appears on the body, mainly on the face, scalp, chest or back. Take a look at Neha's fitness routine here:

Workouts with dumbbells helps in activating a range of muscle groups in the body. It also helps in stimulating muscle force and flexibility, thereby enhancing muscle growth. Workouts with dumbbells also help in promoting stability for muscles and joints.