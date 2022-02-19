Neha Sharma's gym routine is just too intense. Snippets inside

Neha Sharma is freshly back to the gym and is busy acing her fitness routine to perfection on a daily basis. Two days back, Neha shared a glimpse of her fitness diaries of working out with dumbbells and wrote that nothing can stop her now. She also made a reference to a health condition – Hemangioma – and further added that even that is not strong enough to stop her from having a beast mode at the gym.

Neha is currently back to the grind after her dreamy vacation in Goa with sister Aisha Sharma. From having a gala time in bikinis by the beach to braiding their hair and setting sibling trip goals for us, Neha and Aisha did it all. Neha also shared a slew of pictures documenting her ventures in Goa on her Instagram profile.

A day back, Neha shared a set of videos on her Instagram profile and gave us yet another fitness goal to conquer. This time, Neha shared a time lapse video of herself working out on various routines in the gym. Neha, in the beginning of the video, can be seen starting the routine with dumbbells. In the later part of the video, Neha can be seen performing sit-ups and then moving on to work on her arm muscles with the help of a gym equipment. With a little help from her fitness supervisor, Neha can be seen acing several exercises to perfection. In the end of the video, Neha can also be seen doing pullups while holding a gym rod over her head. Take a look at the snippets here:

Instagram story of Neha Sharma.(Instagram/@nehasharmaofficial)

High intensity workout routine comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories in a short time and keeps the body healthy. It also helps in reducing heart rate, blood pressure and blood sugar, thereby improving the heart health. High intensity workout routine also helps in improving blood consumption of the body.