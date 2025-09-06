Neurologist reveals what vertigo feels like; shares types, symptoms and how to manage

Dizziness is one of the symptoms of many ailments, from low blood pressure, dehydration, anaemia or panic attacks. One of the lesser talked about conditions which may be associated with this dizziness is vertigo. So let's see what dizziness related to vertigo feels like. Vertigo worsens with head movements, making the head sway more. (Shutterstock)

Dr Rakhil Yadav, neurologist at Narayana Hospital, Rakhial, in Ahmedabad, shared with HT Lifestyle how it feels, “Vertigo is a sensation of spinning or swaying, making you feel like you or your surroundings are moving when still. Often worsened by head movements, it may cause nausea, vomiting, or balance issues. As the most common type of dizziness, vertigo typically signals a problem in the vestibular system, which controls balance.” Vertigo itself is not a disease, but rather a symptom that occurs when the balance is disturbed.

Dr Yadav shared a guide with us, listing out the different types of vertigo, symptoms, managing and when one should see a doctor:

Different types of vertigo

Peripheral vertigo: Stems from inner ear or vestibular nerve issues. Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV) : Triggered by head position changes due to dislodged inner ear crystals.

: Triggered by head position changes due to dislodged inner ear crystals. Ménière’s disease : Caused by fluid buildup, leading to vertigo, tinnitus, and hearing loss.

: Caused by fluid buildup, leading to vertigo, tinnitus, and hearing loss. Labyrinthitis: Inner ear inflammation, often viral, causing sudden vertigo. Central vertigo: Results from brain or nervous system issues, like stroke, tumours, or migraines. Physiologic vertigo: Temporary, from prolonged motion (e.g., seasickness) or spinning. Other causes: Toxins (e.g., alcohol, aspirin), trauma, or ear pressure imbalances.

Causes

BPPV : Displaced calcium crystals disrupt balance signals.

: Displaced calcium crystals disrupt balance signals. Ménière’s disease : Excess inner ear fluid causes prolonged vertigo and hearing issues.

: Excess inner ear fluid causes prolonged vertigo and hearing issues. Labyrinthitis : Inflammation leads to sudden dizziness, often with hearing loss.

: Inflammation leads to sudden dizziness, often with hearing loss. Central causes : Stroke, tumours, or migraines affect brain balance centres.

: Stroke, tumours, or migraines affect brain balance centres. Other triggers: Motion exposure or toxins.

Symptoms

One of the common symptoms is dizziness in vertigo.(Freepik)

Spinning/swaying sensation, worse with head movement.

Nausea, vomiting, or sweating.

Nystagmus (rapid eye movements) in BPPV or labyrinthitis.

Tinnitus or hearing loss in Ménière’s or labyrinthitis.

Balance problems or difficulty walking.

Central vertigo may include weakness, headaches, or numbness.

Duration

BPPV: Brief episodes ( less than 1 minute).

Ménière’s: Attacks last 20 minutes to hours.

Labyrinthitis: Days-long symptoms.

Prevention and management

Rest during episodes.

Avoid triggers like rapid head movements.

Eat small, frequent meals to curb nausea.

Try vestibular rehabilitation exercises.

Use motion sickness medications as needed.

Seek medical help for persistent or severe symptoms.

When to see a doctor

Seek care if vertigo is:

Severe or ongoing.

Paired with weakness, headaches, or numbness.

Causing falls or disrupting daily life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.