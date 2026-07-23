Neurosurgeon shares 7 science-backed habits to support brain health and cognitive ageing

It is natural to forget things occasionally as we age. For instance, forgetting to place the keys or forgetting someone's name. However, there are ways and means of engagement on a daily basis, which can do much more in maintaining our memory, our concentration, and our mental capacity, than people would think. Dr Jash Doshi, consultant, Neurosurgery at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, shared simple and regular lifestyle habits that can keep the brain functioning and resilient for years to come.

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Stay physically active

According to Dr Jash Doshi, activities that keep you moving provide oxygen and nutrients to support healthy brain cells. Brisk walking, cycling, or yoga for 30 minutes almost every day of the week can help to preserve memory and decrease the chance of memory loss.

Challenge your mind

Just like exercising your muscles, exercise your brain. “Every action of reading, working out a puzzle, learning a new language, or engaging in a new hobby strengthens neural connections and serves to keep the mind active,” highlighted Dr Jash Doshi. This is especially true for solving sudoku, filling crosswords, or learning any new skills, which helps in building new neural connections also.

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Activities that keep you moving provide oxygen and nutrients to support healthy brain cells.

Prioritise quality sleep

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Jash Doshi, making it a priority to get good rest while sleeping is when the brain consolidates memories, eliminates waste products, and repairs the body tissues. Adults should get 7 to 8 hours of solid sleep per night to help maintain normal thought processes. Follow an anti-inflammatory diet to nourish your brain and aid in the repair of neural cells {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Jash Doshi, making it a priority to get good rest while sleeping is when the brain consolidates memories, eliminates waste products, and repairs the body tissues. Adults should get 7 to 8 hours of solid sleep per night to help maintain normal thought processes. Follow an anti-inflammatory diet to nourish your brain and aid in the repair of neural cells {{/usCountry}}

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Fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, fish, and healthy fats are all rich in nutrients that are vital for protecting brain cells. Reducing processed food, too much sugar, and unhealthy fats is also good for the long-term health of your brain.

Stay socially connected

It's better to speak meaningfully, receive a response, and engage in social interaction: this stimulates several areas of the brain. Relationships and connecting with other family members, friends, or a group of people can enhance emotional health and prevent feelings of loneliness and cognitive decline.

Handle stress well

“Too much stress can have a negative impact on memory and concentration,” said Dr Jash Doshi. The brain constantly remains in a survival state if this is not done. Mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing, and time in nature are examples of relaxation practices that can help to reduce stress and maintain healthy brain function.

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Adults should get 7 to 8 hours of solid sleep per night to help maintain normal thought processes.

Keep a check on health

Various lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity can lead to damage in the blood vessels that supply the brain. Health checks, medication, and maintaining healthy lifestyle habits are crucial to lower the risk of stroke and dementia.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.