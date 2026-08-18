Do you often look to high-performance serums, clinical treatments, and topical actives to unlock that coveted lit-from-within glow? Medical experts continue to highlight that your skin — the body’s largest organ — is fundamentally a reflection of what is on your plate. Also read | Want natural glow on your skin? Dermatologist says add these 8 foods to your diet

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In an August 17 Instagram post by The Washington Post, New York-based dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon, Dr Michelle Henry, broke down the intrinsic connection between nutrition and skin health, offering an inside look at the exact daily diet she relies on for glowing, resilient skin.

The science of skin-first nutrition

The dermatologist-approved diet relies heavily on the principles of Mediterranean dining — a pattern rich in fresh produce, healthy fats, and lean proteins. Clinical studies show that these nutrient-dense foods harbour compounds that can quench systemic inflammation, guard against ultraviolet damage, and potentially preserve youthful cellular integrity over time.

Conversely, dietary choices that induce rapid glycemic spikes — such as highly processed carbohydrates and refined sugars — trigger surges in hormones like insulin. This metabolic reaction not only exacerbates acne breakouts but can also accelerate skin ageing by breaking down structural proteins like collagen through advanced glycation.

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Olive oil is skin-friendly because it works like food for your skin barrier; Dr Michelle Henry recommended it. (Unsplash)

What Dr Michelle Henry eats in a day

{{^usCountry}} To balance her skin’s micro-environment, Dr Henry sticks to a carefully curated daily diet designed to optimise gut health and deliver sustained antioxidants throughout the day: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To balance her skin’s micro-environment, Dr Henry sticks to a carefully curated daily diet designed to optimise gut health and deliver sustained antioxidants throughout the day: {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Breakfast: a gut-nourishing foundation of creamy Greek yoghurt paired with antioxidant-rich berries, crunchy walnuts, ground flax, and a drizzle of high-quality olive oil. The combination delivers crucial probiotics, anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, and essential lipids.

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⦿ Lunch: a balanced grain-and-vegetable bowl designed to maintain steady glucose levels, or a clean portion of grilled chicken or fish for protein repair.

⦿ Dinner: nutrient-dense whole foods centred on fish alongside a crisp salad topped with olive oil and mixed vegetables, or a plant-based alternative featuring rich lentil or bean dishes served with vegetables. Also read | Skin looking dull lately? Doctor shares a superfood combo that can nourish it from within and restore its natural glow

Takeaways for your routine

Dr Henry’s daily menu serves as a poignant reminder that true dermatological longevity isn't just applied — it's ingested. Achieving cellular skin health doesn't require drastic dietary overhauls. Instead, prioritise incorporating whole, plant-forward ingredients while reducing refined carbs:

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⦿ Embrace healthy fats: olive oil, walnuts, and flaxseed supply essential lipids that support the skin barrier from the inside out.

⦿ Prioritise low-GI proteins: swap processed carbohydrates for clean protein sources like legumes, chicken, and wild-caught fish to prevent insulin spikes.

⦿ Load up on antioxidants: brightly coloured vegetables and berries help neutralise free radicals before they can damage your skin cell matrix.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.