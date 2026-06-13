Nita Ambani's hairstylist warns never to use hot water to wash your hair if you want glossy locks

The outer layer of your hair consists of overlapping scales called cuticles. Clinical studies reveal that repeated exposure to elevated water temperatures forces these cuticles to swell and lift. Once lifted, moisture easily escapes, leaving the hair shaft porous, frizzy, and prone to severe tangling. Hair is primarily composed of a tough protein called keratin. Constant thermal stress from hot water weakens these internal protein bonds, reducing the hair's overall elasticity and causing strands to snap easily under the mechanical stress of brushing.

Yianni's warning isn't just an industry trend; it is deeply rooted in trichology — the scientific study of the hair and scalp. Dermatological research shows that washing your hair with water exceeding standard lukewarm temperatures triggers a cascade of structural damage , per PubMed Central.

While a steaming wash feels therapeutic, Yianni stressed that transitioning to cooler temperatures at the end of your shower is vital to maintaining moisture and shine. Instead of scorching your strands, he recommended that people ‘finish with a cold shower or rinse off conditioner and masks with colder water’ to properly seal the hair.

Yianni, the creative force behind the enviable manes of high-profile figures like Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Deepika Padukone, revealed in the June 12 video that subbing out hot water for a cooler alternative is one of the easiest ways to elevate your hair game. "You’re not supposed to use very hot water when you’re washing your hair ," he warned during the interview, adding, "Rinse it off in cold water."

If you love winding down with a steaming hot shower at the end of a long day, your hair might be paying a heavy price. In a newly released video on actor Soha Ali Khan’s YouTube channel, celebrity hair expert and stylist Yianni Tsapatori dropped a major bombshell for beauty enthusiasts: hot water is a silent saboteur of hair health. Also read | Expert dos and don’ts for gorgeous, healthy locks: OK to wash hair everyday, never skip this product

Mastering the scalp wash and navigating hard water Beyond temperature control, Yianni pointed out that many people simply aren't washing their hair correctly. He noted that the primary focus of a wash should always be targeted skincare for your head.

"When washing your hair, the primary focus should be on cleansing the scalp using the tips of your fingers to massage the skin thoroughly," Yianni explained. He also noticed a structural blind spot most people share in the shower: "It is a common mistake to ignore the back of the head (the nape), so ensure you massage that area as well."

The expert also touched upon environmental hazards, specifically targeting the impact of regional water quality on hair texture. For those battling stiff or lifeless hair, the culprit might be flowing right out of the showerhead. "If you live in an area with hard water, using filtered or bottled water for the final rinse can help prevent mineral buildup that can make hair look dull and tired," Yianni advised.

The ideal hair washing routine To achieve optimal results without causing structural damage, Yianni highlighted a step-by-step sequencing method designed to keep the hair cuticles functioning exactly how nature intended:

1. Apply shampoo specifically to cleanse the scalp. Use your fingertips to lift oils and debris without aggressively scrubbing the fragile lengths of your hair.

2. Apply a nourishing mask to the mid-lengths and ends immediately after rinsing out the shampoo. Because the warmth of the wash has temporarily opened the hair cuticles, this allows the mask to deeply hydrate and repair the hair from within.

3. Use your conditioner after the mask. The formulation of a conditioner is specifically engineered to close up the open cuticles, effectively trapping the hydration from your mask inside the hair shaft.

4. Step out of the shower and change how you dry. Avoid 'rough drying' with a towel, which roughs up the cuticle layer and causes friction damage. Instead, take the excess water off softly to prevent breakage.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.