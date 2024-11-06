Expert dos and don’ts for gorgeous, healthy locks: OK to wash hair everyday, never skip this product

Washing and caring for your hair can often feel like a daunting task where from choosing the right products to avoiding damaging practices, the struggle is real. However, with the right approach, you can simplify your hair care routine and keep your locks healthy and beautiful. Hair care goals made easy: Expert dos and don’ts for gorgeous, healthy locks (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Cosmetologist Tanya Singh, recommended some dos and don'ts for maximising hair health -

Dos:

1. Know Your Hair Porosity: Understanding your hair’s porosity is crucial for selecting the right products. If you have high porosity hair, which absorbs moisture quickly, opt for deep conditioning and hydrating products to lock in moisture. On the other hand, if your hair has low porosity, meaning it resists moisture, go for lightweight, water-based products that won’t weigh it down.

Hair Care Mistakes to Avoid for Healthier and Shinier Hair(File Photo)

2. It’s Okay to Wash Your Hair Every Day: Contrary to popular belief, daily hair washing is not a bad thing, especially if you have an oily scalp. Just make sure to follow up with a good conditioner to keep your hair hydrated and smooth.

3. Check Your Nutrients: Healthy hair starts from within. Ensure that your diet is rich in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and proteins that support hair growth and strength.

4. Regular Trims Are a Must: Trimming your hair every few months helps get rid of split ends and keeps your hair looking healthy and fresh.

Don’ts:

1. Avoid Harsh Hair Treatments: Treatments like keratin, rebonding, smoothening or even Botox can severely damage your hair. These processes involve breaking the hair’s bonds to alter its texture and the chemicals used are not only harmful to your hair but can also impact your overall health.

Hair loss and baldness can be managed with proper care and the right treatment.(Shutterstock)

2. Limit Heat Styling: Using straighteners or curlers more than once a week can lead to significant damage. Excessive heat weakens the hair shaft, making it prone to breakage. If you must style with heat, do so sparingly.

3. Never Skip Conditioner: After washing your hair, the cuticles are left open, which can lead to breakage. Conditioning helps seal the cuticles, reducing the risk of damage and leaving your hair smooth and shiny.

4. Rethink Air Drying: While air drying is a traditional method, it may not be the best option, especially if your hair is prone to breakage. Instead, use a hairdryer on the coldest setting with a heat protectant. This method dries your hair faster, reducing the time it spends wet and vulnerable to breakage.

By following these simple dos and don’ts, you can transform your hair care routine into a manageable and effective practice that leaves your hair looking its best.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.