‘No excuse’ is good enough to make Karishma Tanna skip her fitness routine

Karishma Tanna believes that fitness routine is to be taken up every day. The actor believes in a healthy way of leading life and hence hardly skips a day from her fitness routine. Karishma loves being in her gym and taking up high intensity routines. Be it a leg day or an arm day, Karishma can be spotted in the quaint corners of her gym working out in animal mode, but always with a smile. Karishma swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and ensures to share snippets of her routine from the gym on her Instagram profile.

Karishma, a day back, gave us fresh fitness goals with a short video compilation of her workout in the gym. Weekends are for intense workouts and Karishma proved it yet again. This time, she made us swoon with a video of herself performing standing cable rows and reverse fly. In the video, Karishma can be seen starting her day with standing cable rows where she can be seen working on her arm muscles. In the next part of the video, the actor can be seen working on her shoulder muscles with an intense routine of reverse fly. In the end part of the video, the actor can be seen working out with a gym rod of sorts connected to a cable.

“No excuses,” Karishma simply shared her fitness state of mind in the caption. Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of black gym tights, Karishma can be seen in her beast mode at the gym. Take a look at the video here:

The routine performed by Karishma comes with multiple health benefits. Standing cable rows help in improving posture and balancing pressing movements. It also helps in building multiple muscles aqt once. Reverse fly, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the upper back muscles. It also helps in improving shoulder strength.