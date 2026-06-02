Nurse shares 10 foods that can improve insulin resistance by lowering inflammation and adding more fibre

Insulin resistance develops when the body's cells become less responsive to insulin, the hormone responsible for moving glucose from the bloodstream into cells for energy. As a result, the pancreas is forced to produce more insulin to keep blood sugar levels under control, creating a cycle of elevated insulin and worsening metabolic health. Often driven by years of poor dietary habits, inadequate sleep, chronic stress, and physical inactivity, insulin resistance can quietly increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and other health complications.

Adding more fibres can improve insulin resistance.(Unsplash)

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Allison Christel, a nurse practitioner who specialises in plant-based nutrition for mothers, is highlighting how targeted dietary changes can help address lifestyle and metabolic concerns such as insulin resistance. In an Instagram video shared on June 2, she explains, “I was diagnosed with insulin resistance at 25. I was working out four to five days a week, eating what I thought was healthy, and still the heaviest and most exhausted I had ever been in my life. Bloated every night. Crashing every afternoon. Puffy every morning. And a lab result that said my insulin was elevated with zero guidance on what to actually do about it.”

Foods to improve insulin resistance

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{{^usCountry}} The solution for Allison's insulin resistance was on her plate. The right foods can act as medicine for the body, helping nourish the gut, close the fibre gap, and improve metabolic health. Since poor gut health, inflammation and inadequate fibre intake are closely linked to conditions such as insulin resistance, making targeted dietary changes can have a significant impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The solution for Allison's insulin resistance was on her plate. The right foods can act as medicine for the body, helping nourish the gut, close the fibre gap, and improve metabolic health. Since poor gut health, inflammation and inadequate fibre intake are closely linked to conditions such as insulin resistance, making targeted dietary changes can have a significant impact. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Allison shares 10 foods that helped her naturally improve insulin resistance through nutrition by increasing fibre intake and reducing inflammation. These simple dietary changes have helped her keep insulin resistance at bay for six years – without relying on supplements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allison shares 10 foods that helped her naturally improve insulin resistance through nutrition by increasing fibre intake and reducing inflammation. These simple dietary changes have helped her keep insulin resistance at bay for six years – without relying on supplements. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Ground flaxseed: One tablespoon a day is non-negotiable.

2. Berries: Eat them daily if you can, especially blueberries.

3. Leafy greens: Spinach, arugula, kale. At least one cup a day.

4. Lentils or beans: This is your fibre foundation. Eat these every single day.

5. Walnuts: They are anti-inflammatory, contain omega-3s and actually keep you full.

6. Avocado: Healthy fat plus fibre. Your hormones need this.

7. Sweet potato: Eat every day for fibre, beta-carotene, and blood sugar support.

8. Oats: Stop skipping breakfast. Have oats for slow-digesting, gut-feeding, and insulin-stabilising fibres and complex carbs.

9. Broccoli or cauliflower: Cruciferous vegetables fight inflammation at the cellular level.

10. Soy: Edamame, tofu, soy milk, or any whole form of soy. Whole food soy is a powerful anti-inflammatory protein that supports hormone balance.

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Allison concludes, “Notice what is not on this list? A supplement. A weight loss shake. A meal replacement in a box. Just real food. More plants. More fibre. Less inflammation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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