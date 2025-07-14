Nutritionist lists 3 benefits of having amla and curry leaves together: Healthy hair to reversing diabetes

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, MSc global public health nutrition UK and national diabetes educator, often shares overall wellbeing tips that can be achieved through maintaining a healthy diet. She also suggests food combinations that can provide optimum benefits. Eating amla and curry leaves together can help heal your body, as they are rich in antioxidants. (Shutterstock)

Benefits of combining amla with curry leaves

In an Instagram post shared on July 12, Deepsikha suggested consuming amla and curry leaves and listed the benefits that they offer. She wrote, “This combination can do magic. Both amla + curry leaves are so healthy and can heal your body, being rich in antioxidants.” Let's find out the benefits that this combination offers:

1. Healthy hair

Per the nutritionist, combining amla with curry leaves helps improve your hair health because amla is rich in vitamin C, and curry leaves are rich in beta carotene. “Both can actually improve and strengthen your hair and reduce premature greying,” she stated.

2. Reversing diabetes and managing blood sugar

“This combination can reverse diabetes and manage your blood sugar because both are rich in fibre, which can help reduce your blood sugar spikes,” the nutritionist said.

3. Rich in antioxidants

Lastly, she pointed out that both amla and curry leaves are rich in antioxidants. For the uninitiated, antioxidants are certain nutrients, such as vitamins C or E, or carotenoids, which may help protect cells against daily damage, per the Mayo Clinic.

The nutritionist explained that this will help reduce inflammation, improve heart health, and give you glowing skin.

How to consume amla with curry leaves:

In the end, the nutritionist suggested the best way to consume amla and curry leaves together. She wrote: “You can either take it in a shot or add it to your vegetable juice.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.