Nutritionist reveals 5 common Navratri fasting mistakes: ‘Too much sabudana…’

Many devotees fast during Navratri, abstaining from different food groups. These commonly include flours, grains like wheat and rice, legumes, lentils, and non-vegetable foods. Instead, certain foods, like sabudana and potatoes, are permitted in the vrat diet. But while vrat is for spiritual devotion, it's also important to ensure your vrat diet is healthy. Often, vrat meals include potatoes and sabudana, both of which are high in carbs.

Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja shared in a September 21 post some common mistakes people may make during the Navratri diet.

1. Too much sabudana

Sabudana is a common ingredient seen in vrat dishes. There are many, from the comfort vrat sabudana khichdi to sabudana dosa, chilla, and more, making this ingredient very versatile. But nutritionist Kiran warned against going overboard with sabudana, saying, “It is mostly starch, which can spike sugar and leave you tired quickly.”

2. Skipping protein balance

Since primarily non-veg, lentils, and legumes are not consumed, there’s a shortage of adequate protein intake. Kiran urged being mindful of this habit because most vrat recipes are carb and fat-heavy, which, according to her, makes “you feel drained quickly.”

3. Thinking vrat chips and namkeens are safe



You will find many snacks labelled Navratri vrat-safe, but it's vital to stay within limits and not give them a free pass just because they are Navratri-safe.

She shared the reason: “Most packaged vrat snacks are fried in poor quality oils, which defeats the purpose of fasting.”

4. Avoid using potatoes for every meal

Potato is often relied upon heavily as it is permitted during fasting and is one of the most versatile vegetables that can go with everything, from sabudana khichdi to aloo tikki and aloo chips. But making potato the base has the potential to backfire. Why? Kiran explained that vrat recipes are loaded with starch and can cause blood sugar to spike.

5. Not rotating ingredients

The last vrat mistake that the nutritionist pointed out was not rotating ingredients. Because of the limited permissible foods during the fast, one may often eat the same dishes, which can cause nutritional gaps. She added, "Eating the same kuttu cheela or samak rice pulao every day can leave nutrient gaps and trigger more cravings."

