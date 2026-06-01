Nutritionist reveals the best foods to naturally replenish essential nutrients: From avocado to beetroot

After listening to countless podcasts and endlessly scrolling through reels about healthy, clean eating, most of us already know the basic dos and don’ts of eating well. But the real question is, are our daily meals truly nutrient- dense? Are we maintaining a balanced diet that will keep us away from the daily demons like weakness, fatigue, anxiety or low immunity? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anamika Wadhera, public health nutrition expert at Esperer Nutrition Pvt. Ltd shared the top foods that restore essential nutrients in an everyday diet.

Food items to naturally replenish nutrients in diet.(Unsplash)

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Protein-rich foods

Anamika said, “The ultimate energy building powerhouse of our body. Proteins not only provide energy but help with immunity, building lean muscles, tissue repair and bone strength.” One of the best sources of protein is eggs, rich in B12 and D, best for brain functionality, muscle health and maintaining energy levels.

Lean protein sources like fish and chicken are known for muscle formation and tissue repair. Rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, fish guards brain and heart health like magic. For vegetarians, plant-based proteins like lentils and beans are an excellent choice. Dairy foods like milk and cheese provide a good amount of protein as well.

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Lean protein sources like fish and chicken are known for muscle formation and tissue repair. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} According to Anamika, iron helps make red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout your body. The deficiency of iron often causes symptoms of anaemia, tiredness and fatigue. Foods like spinach and beetroot help maintain blood health and naturally boost energy levels. For snacking, choose dates and pomegranates. Switch to citrus fruits, high in Vitamin C, which will help your body to absorb iron effectively. For heavy meals, adding the best source of iron like red meat and legumes, helps in red blood cell formation. Calcium and Vitamin D foods {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Anamika, iron helps make red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout your body. The deficiency of iron often causes symptoms of anaemia, tiredness and fatigue. Foods like spinach and beetroot help maintain blood health and naturally boost energy levels. For snacking, choose dates and pomegranates. Switch to citrus fruits, high in Vitamin C, which will help your body to absorb iron effectively. For heavy meals, adding the best source of iron like red meat and legumes, helps in red blood cell formation. Calcium and Vitamin D foods {{/usCountry}}

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“Let’s bring back the childhood routine of drinking milk every day, definitely the game-changer for our health,” said Anamika. Dairy foods like cheese, paneer, and yoghurt are excellent for our bone health. Even the plant-based calcium sources like almonds and sesame seeds also keeps our bone health in check.

Even the plant-based calcium sources like almonds and sesame seeds also keeps our bone health in check. (Unsplash)

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She recommends stocking up your fridge with green leafy vegetables, as it is considered one of the best foods for maintaining bone strength naturally. For vitamin D, early morning sunlight is the best natural source, which helps our body produce this essential vitamin. Add fatty fish and egg yolks to your weekend brunches for a healthy dose of vitamin D.

Healthy fat

Not all fats are bad; the healthy ones keep your mind in focus, hormones in balance, skin youthful and heart healthy. Superfoods like avocado are packed with healthy fats that support overall body function and long-term wellness. Olive oil maintains healthy cholesterol levels and supports heart health. Walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, support brain and heart health.

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Walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, support brain and heart health. (Unsplash)

Fibre-rich foods

The most common health issue often begins with poor gut health and digestion. Anamika recommends starting your morning with oats as a great way to begin your fibre intake. Stick to Indian staples like whole grains, and fruits like apples and bananas are considered best for digestion. For maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, beans and legumes should definitely be in your meals.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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