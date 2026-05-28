Bored of eating basic chicken breast for protein fix? Try these 5 bangin' marinades for a juicy, delicious meal

On June 9, 2025, Natasha Gandhi, a food content creator and one of the top 5 finalists on MasterChef India, listed 5 incredible chicken marinades that will take your meals from basic to legendary. From a smoky-spicy fusion marinade of Thai curry and Maharashtrian-style thecha to a creamy one with Italian and street-style pav bhaji mix, here are the five marinades Natasha shared.

Also Read | ‘ Stop marinating your chicken in curd’: Nutritionist shares how to get juiciest chicken breast with special marinade

Chicken, especially the breast part, is one of the most protein-rich sources you can add to your daily meals. If you are on a fitness journey, chicken must be your go-to for a protein-rich meal fix. However, making it tasty can be a task. Therefore, we have found incredible marinade recipes for you to try that will elevate your daily meals.

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1. Malai tikka truffle honey marinade Ingredients (for 500g chicken) for marination: 1/2 cup thick curd or Greek yoghurt2 tbsp fresh cream (malai)

2 tbsp grated processed cheese (like Amul or Britannia)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chilli oil (adjust to your spice level)

1 tsp light soy sauce

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp coriander powder

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander

1 tsp black sesame seeds (toasted for extra flavour, optional)

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 tbsp honey

Truffle oil drizzle (about 1/3tsp)

Method: 1. Prep the chicken: Cut 500g boneless chicken into bite-sized cubes. Pat dry with a paper towel.

2. Make the marinade: In a bowl, mix curd, cream, and grated processed cheese, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, garam masala, coriander powder, chopped coriander, sesame seeds, salt, and chilli powder (Kashmiri).

3. Add chilli oil and soy sauce.

4. Mix well to evenly coat the chicken.

5. Cover and marinate for at least 1 hour (or overnight for best results).

6. Cook the chicken: Grill, bake, pan-fry, or air-fry the marinated chicken until golden and fully cooked.

4. Glaze and serve: While hot, brush or drizzle with truffle honey.

5. Add a few drops of extra chilli oil if desired for more heat.

2. Nimbu achaar and cajun rub chicken Ingredients (500g boneless chicken thigh or breast) for marination: 2 tbsp thick yoghurt or hung curd

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp mustard oil (for traditional achaar flavour)

1 tbsp nimbu achaar paste

1 tbsp Cajun seasoning

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp kasturi methi

1/2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp jaggery or brown sugar

Salt to taste

1 tsp kalonji seeds (nigella seeds) for aroma and crunch

Optional: 1 tsp oil from bottled nimbu achaar for extra punch

Salt to taste

Method: 1. Mix all base marinade ingredients, including kalonji seeds, in a bowl until smooth and fragrant.

2. Add chicken pieces and coat thoroughly.

3. Marinate for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight, for deep flavour.

4. Cooking tip: Grill, bake, or pan-sear until cooked through and slightly charred.

3. Red Thai curry, roasted pineapple thecha chicken Ingredients for marinade base: 500g boneless chicken

2 tbsp red Thai curry paste (dried red chillies, garlic, 9 ginger/galangal, lemongrass, lime zest/kaffir lime leaf, shallots)

Salt to taste

1 cup thick curd or hung yoghurt

1 tsp jaggery powder

1 tbsp chopped roasted peanuts

1 cup charred pineapple (roughly chopped)

1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Method 1. For roasted pineapple thecha: Take 1/4 cup finely chopped roasted pineapple, 1 cup roasted green chilli, garlic, fresh coriander paste, and pound to a rough paste.

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together red Thai curry paste, curd, jaggery, salt, and peanuts into a creamy, rich base. Fold in the roasted pineapple thecha.

3. Marinate the chicken: Add 500g boneless chicken thighs or breast pieces. Coat well and marinate for four to six hours (overnight for best flavour).

3 Cook the chicken: Grill, pan-sear, or bake. Cook on medium-high heat until golden, caramelised, and juicy, basting occasionally for richness.

4. Serve it in either soft tacos, wrapped in burritos, over a creamy hummus bowl, or with rice or naan. You can top it with lime wedges, crushed peanuts, more charred pineapple, and fresh coriander.

4. Whiskey chicken with spicy Schezwan Ingredients (500g boneless chicken thigh/breast) for marination: 2 tbsp whiskey (bourbon or smoky scotch)

1.5 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp red chilli sauce (sriracha or Schezwan-style preferred)

1 tsp red chilli powder

2 tbsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp chopped spring onions (green parts)

1 tbsp cooked tamarind puree

Salt to taste

1 tbsp thick yoghurt (for creaminess)

1 tsp jaggery powder (for sweet balance)

Method: 1. Prepare the marinade: Mix whiskey, soy sauce, red chilli sauce, chilli powder, garlic, spring onions, tamarind puree, salt, yoghurt, and jaggery in a bowl. Whisk into a smooth and sticky marinade.

2. Marinate the chicken: Add the chicken and coat thoroughly. Let it marinate for at least 1 hour (overnight for best flavour).

3. Cook the chicken: Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat and cook the chicken for five to six minutes per side until charred and juicy.

4. Glaze the chicken: Warm up remaining marinade (or a fresh glaze batch) and toss cooked chicken in it until glossy and coated.

5. Italian parmesan and pav bhaji masala Ingredients (500g boneless chicken thighs) for marination: 1 tsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese (aged/sharp preferred)

1 tbsp softened herbed garlic butter

1 tbsp basil or pesto puree

Salt to taste (go light-Parmesan is salty)

1/2 tsp crushed black pepper

1 tsp red chilli flakes

1.5 tsp pav bhaji masala

1/2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

Herb butter finish: Extra-softened herbed garlic butter (Mix butter with minced garlic and parsley or oregano). Make ahead and keep at room temperature.

Method: 1. Prepare the marinade: In a mixing bowl, whisk together all ingredients, including the herbed butter, until creamy and clingy.

2. Marinate: Add chicken and coat thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for four to six hours (or overnight for maximum flavour)

3. Now, grill, pan-sear, or bake the chicken on medium-high heat until golden, juicy, and lightly charred. While cooking, drizzle with extra herbed garlic butter for added richness and shine.

4. While serving, dust with extra Parmesan, brush generously with more herbed garlic butter, and drizzle some chilli oil if desired.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.