Nutritionist reveals the first sign of hormonal imbalance most women overlook: From irregular sleep to morning fatigue

Hormonal imbalances are a common issue among women, impacting overall lifestyle and well-being, yet they are often overlooked. This imbalance starts reflecting in everyday life with subtle signs that often go unnoticed. From fatigue to irregular sleep patterns, and more, there are several symptoms that indicate hormonal imbalances in women.

Sleep signs that indicate hormonal imbalances in women.(Pexel)

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Renu Rakheja, Nutritionist and Health Coach, in an Instagram post dated April 22, 2026, shares signs and symptoms that clearly indicate a hormonal imbalance in women.

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Hormonal imbalance is often linked to periods, weight gain, hot flashes, and mood swings. But there are more signs that indicate hormonal changes.

Sleep pattern

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{{^usCountry}} According to Rekha, irregular sleep patterns are one of the subtle signs that you are under hormonal imbalance. Here are the sleep signs to watch out for: Waking up at 3 am in the morning and not being able to sleep again

Getting lighter sleep

Waking up repeatedly to go to the loo

Feeling tired after waking up in the morning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Rekha, irregular sleep patterns are one of the subtle signs that you are under hormonal imbalance. Here are the sleep signs to watch out for: Waking up at 3 am in the morning and not being able to sleep again

Getting lighter sleep

Waking up repeatedly to go to the loo

Feeling tired after waking up in the morning {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Most women think this happens due to age, lifestyle, stress, or routine, but Rekha highlighted that these sleep signs are one of the early signs that indicate that your hormones are shifting. “Once the sleep gets affected, everything else starts getting affected too,” said Rekha. Sleep not only impacts your routine but also impacts your mood and weight, leading to anxiety, stress, and many other issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most women think this happens due to age, lifestyle, stress, or routine, but Rekha highlighted that these sleep signs are one of the early signs that indicate that your hormones are shifting. “Once the sleep gets affected, everything else starts getting affected too,” said Rekha. Sleep not only impacts your routine but also impacts your mood and weight, leading to anxiety, stress, and many other issues. {{/usCountry}}

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Rekha advises never ignoring sleep changes and working for their betterment. She recommends practicing breathing exercises for a calmer nervous system, lower stress levels, and better sleep.

Feeling tired after waking up in the morning is a sign of hormonal imbalance. (Unsplash)

How to fix hormonal imbalances?

While there are several ways to fix hormonal imbalances, the first thing is to identify and understand the reason. You can visit a gynecologist to find the exact reason and then work on it accordingly. Here are some of the common ways to fix it:

Manage mental health and stress

Get proper and sound sleep

Avoid junk, fatty, and sugary food

sugary food Take enough protein

Include a lot of fibre in your diet

Avoid screentime

screentime Do regular exercises such as yoga, walking, swimming, and weight training

swimming, and weight training Reduce caffeine intake

Practice meditation

Drink enough water

Ensure proper supplements in your diet

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Always consult a doctor if anything seems off or your hormonal balance escalates, and follow the advice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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