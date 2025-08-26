Nutritionist says ‘excess sugar can harm both mother and baby’; shares healthier alternatives for pregnancy

Cutting down on sugar during pregnancy isn't just about avoiding extra calories, it's about protecting your health and your baby's development. "Pregnancy is a time when nutrition plays a crucial role in the health of both mother and baby. While occasional indulgence is natural, excessive sugar consumption during pregnancy can lead to various health concerns, including gestational diabetes, excessive weight gain, and increased risk of complications during delivery," says Anushi Jain, nutritionist and founder of Nutri Maven. (Also read: Nutritionist says ‘papad is the worst’; includes samosa, bhujia among 5 common Indian foods you should stop eating ) Here's how to satisfy cravings during pregnancy safely(Freepik)

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, "High sugar intake can also affect the baby's future metabolic health. Fortunately, there are healthier alternatives to refined sugar that not only satisfy your sweet cravings but also offer additional nutritional benefits."

Why limit sugar during pregnancy

Anushi explains, "Refined sugar is high in calories but offers no essential nutrients, making it less than ideal during pregnancy. Excessive sugar consumption can increase the risk of gestational diabetes, as elevated blood sugar levels may harm both mother and baby, leading to complications such as preterm birth or excessive birth weight."

She adds, “It can also cause rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar, resulting in energy crashes and persistent fatigue. Additionally, too much sugar can contribute to excessive maternal weight gain, which in turn raises the chances of delivery complications and prolongs recovery time.”

Healthy alternatives to refined sugar

She further lists several options that can satisfy your sweet cravings without the negative effects of refined sugar:

1. Honey

Honey is a natural sweetener rich in antioxidants, enzymes, and trace minerals. It has a lower glycemic index than refined sugar, meaning it causes slower blood sugar spikes. However, it should be consumed in moderation and avoided in unpasteurised form to prevent potential bacterial contamination.

Honey has many healthy properties, from antibacterial to being a great remedy for a sore throat.(Shutterstock)

2. Dates

Dates are naturally sweet, high in fibre, potassium, and iron. They provide a slow release of energy and support digestive health. Studies suggest that consuming dates in the last trimester may even promote easier labour.

3. Jaggery (organic)

Made from sugarcane or palm sap without chemical refining, jaggery retains minerals like iron, magnesium, and potassium. It can help boost haemoglobin levels, especially beneficial for pregnant women prone to anaemia.

4. Coconut sugar

Derived from coconut palm sap, it contains small amounts of iron, zinc, and antioxidants. It has a lower glycemic index compared to refined sugar, making it a better choice for managing blood sugar levels.

5. Fruits and fruit purees

Whole fruits like bananas, apples, and berries can naturally sweeten dishes while adding vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Unsweetened applesauce or mashed bananas can replace sugar in baking recipes.

Benefits of switching to healthier sweeteners

According to Anushi, choosing natural sweeteners over refined sugar can have multiple benefits during pregnancy:

Better blood sugar control: Reducing refined sugar helps stabilise blood sugar levels, lowering the risk of gestational diabetes.

Reducing refined sugar helps stabilise blood sugar levels, lowering the risk of gestational diabetes. Sustained energy: Healthier sweeteners provide gradual energy release, preventing fatigue and mood swings.

Healthier sweeteners provide gradual energy release, preventing fatigue and mood swings. Support for fetal development: Nutrient-rich alternatives contribute to the healthy growth and brain development of the baby.

"While these alternatives are healthier than refined sugar, they still add calories and should be consumed in moderation. Overeating even natural sweeteners can contribute to excessive weight gain and other health issues. Always consult your doctor or a prenatal nutritionist before making significant dietary changes," Anushi concludes.

