Nutritionist shares 3 things she would never allow; explains why starting the day with fruits is a bad choice

Eating right is an integral part of staying healthy. While most of us tend to focus on meeting our target macros, especially protein and fibres, throughout the day, it actually involves a lot more. A healthy diet is not just about what we eat, but also when we eat it.

According to Deepshika, it is better to start the day with nuts and keep fruits for later. (Pexel)

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The same is also true for exercise and rest. The body needs the right balance of all three, at the right time, consistently over days. Taking to Instagram on April 18, Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist and a diabetes educator, shared three things that one needs to avoid doing to get better results for their fitness regimen.

1. Starting the day with carbohydrates

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{{^usCountry}} According to Deepshika, one should not start their day with carbohydrates. And that includes fruits, which are healthy foods but loaded with natural sugar. Instead, she suggested having healthy fats first thing in the morning. It is known to improve satiety, provide sustained energy and prevent blood sugar spikes after breakfast, which is common after high-carb meals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Deepshika, one should not start their day with carbohydrates. And that includes fruits, which are healthy foods but loaded with natural sugar. Instead, she suggested having healthy fats first thing in the morning. It is known to improve satiety, provide sustained energy and prevent blood sugar spikes after breakfast, which is common after high-carb meals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In her words, “I will stop you from starting your day with carbohydrates or fruits and swap them with fats first to have better blood sugars and also gut health.” 2. Working out after 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her words, “I will stop you from starting your day with carbohydrates or fruits and swap them with fats first to have better blood sugars and also gut health.” 2. Working out after 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One should avoid working out in the evening, specifically after 6pm, since workouts result in a cortisol spike in the body. The late release of the hormone can mess with the sleep cycle, since the body naturally has high cortisol levels in the morning when it is time to wake up and low levels at night when it is time for sleep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One should avoid working out in the evening, specifically after 6pm, since workouts result in a cortisol spike in the body. The late release of the hormone can mess with the sleep cycle, since the body naturally has high cortisol levels in the morning when it is time to wake up and low levels at night when it is time for sleep. {{/usCountry}}

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As Deepshika explained, “Next, I will stop you from working out in the evenings post 6pm because naturally your cortisol levels are supposed to go down post 2pm. Working out can actually give you a great cortisol spike that is going to make you feel much more energetic and alert, disturbing your sleep.”

3. Having late and heavy dinners

An early dinner is always the healthy option, according to Deepshika. The final meal of the day should also not be too heavy to avoid discomfort and digestive issues. As the nutritionist explained, “Having late and heavy dinners is a strict no because it will give you a great sugar spike, increase your insulin levels, and also increase your cortisol levels, hence creating more inflammation and gut issues.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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