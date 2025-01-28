Nutritionist shares 'healthiest meal in the world' and believe it or not it includes both chocolate and cheese

Nutritionist Dominique Ludwig has presented a meal that she considers one of the healthiest in the world. Her three-course meal is designed to provide a cascade of nutrients that support heart health, brain function, and gut health. Each dish is carefully crafted to combine flavours, textures, and nutrients that will delight your taste buds and nourish your body. Also read | How to lose weight with south Indian diet, according to fitness coach Dominique Ludwig shared her healthy meal breakdown in a new interview. (Instagram/ Dominique Ludwig and Telegraph Lifestyle)

Starter and mains to dessert: Here's a breakdown of each course shared by Dominique in an interview with the Telegraph.co.uk.

Starter: Labneh cheese with roasted tomatoes and broccoli

⦿ 313 calories, 24g protein, 5g fibre

Dominique says the the combination of protein and prebiotics in labneh, a fermented Middle Eastern cheese, makes this a supremely healthy starter. Per serving, this offers 14g of protein, which keeps us fuller for longer and helps with maintaining better blood sugar levels, according to Dominique.

“Tomatoes benefit our cardiovascular system as they contain powerful antioxidants called lycopene... Broccoli is full of magnesium, which is important for over 300 enzyme reactions in the body and is also necessary for calming our nervous system,” she said.

Main: Citrus mackerel salad

⦿ 630 calories, 29g protein, 16g fibre

This main course is brilliant for your brain, heart and gut, as per Dominique and is a refreshing and flavourful dish that combines the richness of mackerel with the brightness of citrus. Mackerel is also one of the few foods that naturally contains some vitamin D, which is important for regulating our immune system, she notes.

Dominique recommends pan-frying the fish in a little extra virgin olive oil, which contains heart-friendly monounsaturated fats, as well as an abundance of polyphenols.

Dessert: Tofu chocolate mousse with blueberries

⦿ 250 calories, 7g protein, 5g fibre

While desserts are often full of sugar and excess calories, it’s possible to make a sweet treat that is both healthy and delicious. According to Dominique, silken tofu and tahini are rich in calcium, which supports bone density and normal muscle contractions, while silken tofu also offers up protein and magnesium. Cacao is also a source of iron, magnesium and zinc, which support healthy energy levels, muscle function and nervous system.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.