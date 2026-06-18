Oat fibre supplements improve post-meal blood sugar and gut health: Experts suggest 3 types to lower your glycemic index

A recent study in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition found that a new short-chain oat fibre supplement can improve post-meal blood sugar levels and reduce gastrointestinal issues in healthy adults. They do this by slowing digestion and reducing the rate of glucose absorption. Experts suggest using certain soluble fibres to lower your overall glycemic index and improve gut health. Dietary fibre is essential for good digestion and overall health. It is also linked to better mental well-being. Fibre can help control blood sugar and cholesterol levels and support a healthier gut barrier.

Oat fibre supplements are a highly effective, low-glycaemic way to manage post-meal blood sugar and improve gut health.(Adobe Stock)

"A healthy gut can help produce beneficial substances called short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). These substances can reduce inflammation, fight against oxidative stress, and may protect the brain and help lower blood sugar levels," Dr Archana Batra, diabetes educator, tells Health Shots. According to Harvard Health, the average American consumes less than half the recommended fibre intake, which is 10 to 16 grams daily. This creates an opportunity to increase the fibre content of products by about 2 billion kilograms.

Which type of fibre is known for glycemic control and gut health?

Dietitians Kejal Shah and Rashi Chahal explain the three types of fibre to reduce gastrointestinal intolerance and the glycemic index.

1. Natural dietary fibre

Natural dietary fibres can cause extra gas, leading to bloating or stomach pain. They can also change how food feels and tastes. Additionally, inulin fibre is not suitable for acidic foods or drinks because it can break down into fructose, which increases the sugar content. This issue has led to the use of modified or synthetic fibres, such as corn or cassava root fibre or wheat dextrin.

2. Beta-glucans (soluble dietary fibre)

{{^usCountry}} Cereals like oats, barley, rye, and wheat contain a type of fibre called mixed linkage beta-glucans. The small intestine does not readily digest these fibres, and they remain stable under many conditions. Their thick texture slows the rate at which food leaves the stomach, thereby slowing the absorption of carbohydrates and cholesterol. Previous studies have shown that these long fibres can help improve blood sugar levels and overall metabolism. However, because they are thick, they are not suitable for many foods and drinks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cereals like oats, barley, rye, and wheat contain a type of fibre called mixed linkage beta-glucans. The small intestine does not readily digest these fibres, and they remain stable under many conditions. Their thick texture slows the rate at which food leaves the stomach, thereby slowing the absorption of carbohydrates and cholesterol. Previous studies have shown that these long fibres can help improve blood sugar levels and overall metabolism. However, because they are thick, they are not suitable for many foods and drinks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Short-chain oat fibre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Short-chain oat fibre {{/usCountry}}

This study examines a new short-chain oat fibre that maintains dietary fibre benefits while reducing thickness and unpleasant textures. Easy to use, it shows promise as a prebiotic that supports gut bacteria, produces short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), and helps lower post-meal blood sugar. In the study with 63 healthy adults, participants took daily doses (5, 10, and 20 grams) for two weeks. This water-soluble powder provides the same fibre content as four servings of oatmeal, with 91.3% oat fibre and 90.4% beta-glucans, and contains minimal starch and sugars.

Researchers measured blood sugar changes after meals and assessed their effects on mood, energy, appetite, and sleep. They studied healthy adults to examine mental health, focusing on those with mild to severe symptoms, and combined results across dosage groups. The findings showed that, over time, people improved at managing mild symptoms such as worry, irritability, a lack of enjoyment, and feeling overwhelmed. Appetite stayed normal, and morning energy drops were rare.

Gastrointestinal tolerance

The fibre was generally well tolerated, showing no major increase in stomach issues. Some participants reported mild gas, bloating, and constipation, with one person stopping the study for reasons that might not be related. The study shows that short-chain oat fibre is safe at doses up to 20 g per day. It also showed improvements in stomach health and reduced constipation for those taking 5 g or 10 g per day. It was noted that β-glucan helps feed gut bacteria, leading to less gas than inulin or fructans.

Does adding fibre lower the glycemic index?

The study included 38 participants who provided glycemic data from a rice challenge. It found that the group taking 20 grams of dietary fibre each day had a 13% reduction in peak glucose levels after 2 weeks. This supports earlier research on dietary fibre. The 10 g/day and 20 g/day groups both showed significant reductions in peak glucose, with 83% of the higher dose group improving. However, only the 20 g/day group showed decreases in glucose peaks, indicating a dose-dependent effect of short-chain oat fibre.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read Less

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