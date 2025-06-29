Obesity's effect on skin: Doctor shares 7 skin conditions to be aware of and prevention tips to stay safe

Obesity is more than just the accumulation of visceral fat; it can impact the body in multiple ways, including areas we often overlook. One such area is the skin, which can be significantly affected by obesity. Also read | What is vitiligo? Dermatologists explain skin condition: ‘Not infectious or caused by anything you eat’ Obesity can lead to acne.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Purva Kundu, consultant dermatologist at Kaya Limited said, “60-70% of obese adults have a variety of skin issues ranging from mild irritations to severe chronic illnesses such as psoriasis, acne, and even skin cancer.”

Obesity and skin health:

1. Greater skin folds and friction: The most visible impact of obesity on the skin is the presence of more skin folds caused by excess fat, resulting in skin infection such as fungal rashes.

2. Wound healing and stretch marks: Research has shown that obesity-induced alterations in collagen, the principal structural protein of the skin, contribute to lower skin resilience and greater stretch marks.

3. Decreased hydration: Dryness of the skin is another frequent issue experienced by obese people.

4. Modified blood flow: Obesity has been linked with modifications in the microcirculation of the skin. Certain research indicates that redness of the skin (erythema) in obese people could be secondary to modified blood flow and impaired vascular reactivity.

5. Psoriasis: Psoriasis is a long-term autoimmune disease that results in red, scaly patches on the skin. Research has demonstrated that obesity is a key risk factor for acquiring or exacerbating psoriasis.

6. Acne: Obesity can result in hormonal imbalance, which in turn may lead to excess oil production in the skin, resulting in acne-filled pores.

7. Atopic dermatitis: Inflammation associated with obesity can exacerbate symptoms of eczema, which can complicate flare-ups for patients.

Obesity can lead to acne, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.(Pexels)

Prevention tips to know:

Dr. Purva Kundu further shared prevention tips that can prevent skin conditions, triggered by obesity.

Anti-inflammatory diet: A balanced, healthy diet comprising fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and omega-3 fatty acids will curb inflammation that makes conditions worse.

Weight reduction: Research indicates that even small weight loss has considerable effects on skin well-being. Weight reduction also lowers the risk of chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis and acne, making skin care simpler.

Hydration: Drinking enough water helps maintain moisture in the skin and prevents dryness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.