Obstetrician-gynaecologist explains how standing on one leg for 20 seconds can protect your brain from ageing

A total of 67 percent of the geriatric population will experience some form of cognitive decline by age 70, according to the National Institutes of Health. The British Medical Journal states that the brain's capacity for memory, reasoning, and comprehension skills can start to deteriorate as early as 45 years old. According to Dr Labib, if you stand on one leg for twenty seconds each day, you can protect your brain from ageing. (Pexels)

Therefore, it is important to take measures that can help you avoid this outcome and enhance your brain's capacity. Dr Labib Ghulmiyyah, obstetrician-gynaecologist, MD FACOG, in a September 8 Instagram post, suggests one such easy exercise that you can practise daily at home.

How to protect your brain from ageing?

Did you know that if you stand on one leg for twenty seconds each day, you can protect your brain from ageing? According to Dr Labib, if you stand on one leg for 20 seconds, you would have a ‘stronger brain.’ Additionally, it would significantly improve your concentration and memory.

The obstetrician also noted, “Studies say that balance exercises, like standing on one leg, activate the brain, build new neural pathways, and help you avoid memory loss and cognitive abilities associated with ageing.”

“The exercises are simple, quick, and easy, and their effects improve your brain in the long term. Try it now and make balance a part of your daily routine,” he added.

The relation between brain damage and balancing exercises

According to research published by the American Heart Association, struggling to balance on one leg for 20 seconds or longer has been linked to an increased risk for small blood vessel damage in the brain and reduced cognitive function in otherwise healthy people with no clinical symptoms.

The study also noted that 34.5 percent of those with more than two lacunar infarction lesions, 16 percent of those with one lacunar infarction lesion, and 30 percent of those with more than two microbleed lesions had trouble balancing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.