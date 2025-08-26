Oncologist warns ‘men are at higher risk of dying from cancer’; shares warning signs, lifestyle tips that can save lives

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, affecting millions of men and women each year. In his July 15 Instagram post, oncologist Dr. Harish Verma sheds light on why men are more vulnerable than women, explores the factors behind this gender gap, and shares practical tips for men to protect their health and improve early detection. (Also read: Oncologist says ‘don’t ignore mouth sores or patches’ as oral cancer rises in young adults; shares key prevention tips ) Men often dismiss cancer warning signs, resulting in late diagnoses and higher mortality rates.(Pixabay)

"Women are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer… But men are far more likely to die from it. Let's break down why this is happening," Dr. Harish wrote. He shares the key reasons:

Men avoid regular check-ups

Unlike women, who often visit the doctor for gynaec consults, men usually only go when something feels seriously wrong. This often means cancers are detected too late, making treatment harder. According to a Cleveland Clinic survey, 44% of men say they don't go to the doctor unless it's “absolutely necessary.”

Ignoring early symptoms

Unexplained weight loss? Lumps or swelling? Chronic fatigue? Changes in bowel or bladder habits? Many men dismiss these warning signs until it's too late.

Stigma around vulnerability

Society often equates toughness with not asking for help. But ignoring pain doesn't make it go away, it gives cancer more time to grow.

Higher-risk habits

Smoking, alcohol, red meat, late nights, processed food, lack of exercise, men are statistically more likely to indulge in these, increasing risk for lung, liver, throat, colon, and prostate cancers.

Not knowing their numbers

Inflammation, insulin resistance, hormone imbalances, all fuel cancer. Yet most men only test when symptoms become severe.

According to Dr. Harish, here's what you can do to protect your health:

Listen to your body, not just your ego

Prioritise yearly check-ups, blood tests, gut health, and hormones

Quit lifestyle habits that put you at risk

Choose sleep, strength, and nutritious food

Talk about your health with your doctor, partner, or friends

Early action saves lives. Checking in isn't weakness, it's wisdom.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.