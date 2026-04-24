Oncologist shares 5 warning signs of cancer that shouldn't be ignored: Persistent coughing, non-healing ulcers and more

Cancer rarely announces itself with obvious or dramatic signs. Many of the most common malignancies in India – including cervical, lung, oral, and breast cancers – often begin with subtle, easily overlooked symptoms. Dismissing these early warning signals can be more dangerous than the disease itself, as by the time symptoms become pronounced or severe, the condition may have already progressed to an advanced stage.

Read more to find out common early stage symptoms of cancer.(Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney – senior consultant medical oncologist at Medanta Hospital, Noida – who highlights, “As an oncologist, I frequently meet patients who, in hindsight, remember noticing a small but unusual change in their body months earlier – a lump, a lingering cough, unexplained fatigue – but chose to ignore it, assuming it would resolve on its own. Often, there is no pain in the early stages, which creates a false sense of reassurance. By the time they seek medical advice, the condition may have already progressed, making treatment more complex.”

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{{^usCountry}} This is why awareness plays a crucial role. Dr Varshney shares five early signs that should never be ignored. 1. A lump or unusual swelling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is why awareness plays a crucial role. Dr Varshney shares five early signs that should never be ignored. 1. A lump or unusual swelling {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the oncologist, one of the most prevalent early warning indicators of cancer is a painless lump that typically develops in the breast, neck, underarms, or testicles. Many individuals tend to ignore it because it doesn't cause discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the oncologist, one of the most prevalent early warning indicators of cancer is a painless lump that typically develops in the breast, neck, underarms, or testicles. Many individuals tend to ignore it because it doesn't cause discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Dr Varshney highlights, “A bulge like this could be an indication of aberrant cell development. A painless lump is frequently the first obvious alteration in conditions like breast cancer. Even if a new tumour or swelling appears small or unthreatening, it should still be examined by a physician.” 2. Non-healing ulcers or sores {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Dr Varshney highlights, “A bulge like this could be an indication of aberrant cell development. A painless lump is frequently the first obvious alteration in conditions like breast cancer. Even if a new tumour or swelling appears small or unthreatening, it should still be examined by a physician.” 2. Non-healing ulcers or sores {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Varshney emphasises that in a nation like India, where oral cancer is quite common, a mouth ulcer that takes longer than two weeks to cure is not a minor problem. He explains, “Gum, tongue, or mouth sores that don't go away could be signs of malignant or precancerous alterations. One of the most common malignancies in India is still oral cancer, which is frequently associated with tobacco usage. Seek medical assistance right away if a sore lasts longer than 10 to 14 days.”

3. Unexplained bleeding or discharge

Bleeding without an obvious cause – whether from the mouth, rectum, urine, or vagina – should always be taken seriously and not overlooked. The oncologist explains, “Unusual vaginal bleeding may be an early warning sign of cervical cancer, while traces of blood in saliva or sputum could be linked to cancers of the lungs or throat. Even minimal or occasional unexplained bleeding should be assessed by a healthcare professional.”

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Persistent coughing can be a sign of a growing cancer. (Unsplash)

4. Persistent cough, hoarseness or difficulty swallowing

A cough that doesn’t go away for weeks or an ongoing change in your voice is often blamed on infections or pollution, but it may signal something more serious. Dr Varshney explains, “Such persistent symptoms can be early warning signs of cancers affecting the lungs, throat, or oesophagus. If these issues continue beyond two to three weeks – particularly in smokers or those at higher risk – it’s important to seek evaluation from a specialist.”

5. Unexplained weight loss and fatigue

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According to the oncologist, stress or a hectic lifestyle is often blamed for unexpected weight loss or persistent weariness that doesn’t go away with rest. He explains, “These symptoms could be early indicators of malignancies that affect the blood, lungs, or stomach. It's important to see a doctor if you have persistent fatigue or unexplained weight loss.”

Why early detection matters

Cancer detected at an early stage is generally easier to treat, often requires less aggressive therapy, and is linked to significantly better survival outcomes. However, in India, limited awareness, social stigma, and delays in seeking medical help continue to stand in the way of timely diagnosis.

Dr Varshney stresses, ”Early detection is not just about diagnosing cancer sooner – it’s about giving patients a real chance at simpler treatment and better quality of life. The sooner we act on warning signs, the better the outcomes we can achieve.”

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Recognising these early warning signs is the first and most crucial step toward effective treatment. The oncologist concludes, “Silence is generally the first sign of cancer, rather than pain. Long before the illness progresses, the body sends out subtle warnings. It can mean the difference between a difficult struggle and a treatable ailment if you pay attention to these signs and seek prompt medical care.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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