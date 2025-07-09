Online fitness coach shares 7 habits that will 'literally melt fat off your body': Eat 140 gms of protein daily

The habits we adopt during our weight loss journey play a crucial role in accelerating fat loss. Consistently following structured routines, incorporating strength training, and maintaining a calorie-deficit diet can significantly speed up the process of shedding extra kilos. Online fitness coach Dillon Swinney regularly shares practical weight loss tips and fitness hacks on his Instagram profile. Know the habits that can fast track your fat loss journey.(Pixabay)

On July 3, Dillon shared a post highlighting daily habits that can help promote faster and more sustainable fat loss. “7 habits that will literally melt fat off your body this summer. No crash diets. No endless cardio. Just simple daily habits that actually work. Do these consistently, and the results will follow,” he wrote. Also read | Woman who dropped 43 kilos in a year ‘without extreme diets’ shares 4 weight loss tips that helped her

1. 10k–15k steps per day

Non-negotiable. Walking burns fat, boosts mood, and keeps you active without destroying your joints.

2. Eat 100–140g of protein daily

Protein helps preserve muscle, curb cravings, and increase your metabolism.

3. Strength train 3–5x a week

Build muscle, burn more at rest, and actually shape your body — not just shrink it.

4. Drink 2–3L of water daily

Most people mistake dehydration for hunger. Stay sharp and energised.

5. Sleep 7–8 hours every night

Fat loss starts with recovery. Poor sleep leads to more cravings and less discipline.

6. Stop snacking between meals

Those bites add up. Instead, build bigger meals that actually satisfy you.

7. Stay consistent 80–90% of the time

You don’t need to be perfect; just locked in most of the time. Also read | Woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months lists 10 ‘healthy’ foods you should stop eating for weight loss: ‘Avoid brown bread’

Weight loss habits that actually work:

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaison Paul Sharma, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine) - consultant diabetologist at Sharma Hospital in Garhdiwala shared a weight loss plan that can show results:

1. Focus on whole, unprocessed, fibre-rich foods while reducing intake of ultra-processed carbohydrates and sugary beverages.

2. Resistance training is essential, not just walking, but exercises that build and preserve muscle.

3. Sleep is another powerful metabolic lever; poor sleep raises ghrelin and cortisol levels, promoting fat gain. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night.

4. Address emotional eating through tools such as journaling, mindfulness, or therapy.

5. Remember that consistency matters more than perfection.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.