Ophthalmologist suggests 5 habits to protect children's eyesight: Eat carrots, play outdoor games and more

Children's eyesight is under threat due to the pervasive and exponential rise of screen usage in today's lifestyle. While it may seem convenient to calm a child's tantrums by handing them a device and letting it distract them, this habit poses a major risk to their vision. With the dominance of digital life nowadays, young children and tweens are getting personal smartphones early. Children's myopia cases are rising, know how you can protect their eye-sight. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Eye surgeon suggests 5 vital nutrients for children to prevent myopia: Carrots, chia seeds, pumpkin and more

This is evident in the sharp rise in the number of children requiring glasses, which is alarming. A study published in the Indian Journal of Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology revealed that children within the ages of 11-15 years account for 50 per cent of progression. Progression means that their myopia got worse, in other words, their eye power increased. So not only are children getting glasses, but their prescription powers have also increased.

To understand how parents can protect their children's vision, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Swathi Pinnamaneni, consultant ophthalmologist and phaco surgeon at MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals. She too confirmed that school-age children are suffering from myopia. "Excessivescreen time and a lack of outdoor activity are significantly affecting children's eye health," the ophthalmologist identified one of the main reasons behind the surging myopia cases.

"If this trend continues, by 2050, nearly 50 percent of Indian children could face myopia, a condition that not only hampers their academic performance but also increases the risk of severe eye diseases in later life,” she warned, highlighting the need for urgent actions to protect children's vision. It also sheds light on the serious public health burden it will become if adequate action is not taken today. Moreover, myopia's impact is not only confined to vision problems like blurry distant objects, but also to school performance, affecting learning and concentration.

American Academy of Ophthalmology stated that people with severe myopia are at high risk of glaucoma, cataracts and other eye diseases. This means if a child's eye power continues to worsen, they may face serious eye conditions later in life.

Here are the 5 tips for parents, as shared by Dr Pinnamaneni:

1. Encourage natural light exposure:

A minimum of 2 hours of daily natural light exposure effectively mitigates abnormal eyeball elongation.

The dopamine released by the retina in response to natural light plays a crucial role in slowing myopia progression, ensuring optimal ocular development and maintaining overall eye health.

2. Promote balanced visual tasks:

Avoid prolonged focus on a single near or distant task. Children should be encouraged to engage in activities that require both near and far vision, such as outdoor games.

These activities not only strengthen the extraocular muscles but also help restore the natural ability to accommodate, supporting healthy visual development.

3. Maintain proper viewing ergonomics:

Ensure reading or writing materials are positioned 35-40 cm from the eyes, with the top of the page or screen slightly below eye level.

Poor posture and downward gazing increase accommodative demand, potentially leading to asthenopia (eye fatigue).

4. Nutrition for vision:

Carrots and kale are beneficial for good eye health. Carrot contains Vitamin A, while Kale contains Lutein.(Shutterstock)

Ensure the diet includes foods rich in lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin A, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. These are found in spinach, carrots, legumes, and walnuts.

These nutrients are essential for enhancing macular pigment density, supporting retinal metabolism, and maintaining tear film integrity, which helps prevent both retinal oxidative damage and dryness.

5. Schedule comprehensive eye exams annually:

Starting at age five, children should undergo annual eye exams, including cycloplegic refraction and thorough retinal assessments.

Early detection of refractive errors, binocular imbalance, or strabismus can prevent amblyopia and reduce the risk of progressive myopia.

In the end, it is important to note that good vision comes from a combination of healthy habits which have become obscure in today's digital-first era, such as going outdoors. Other habits like maintaining good posture, regular eye check-ups and eating healthy foods also have a protective effect on children's eyesight. They help reduce the risks of myopia progression.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.