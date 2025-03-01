Owners of this pet have a sharper mind in old age, new study finds: Hint, it is not cat

A fascinating study from Japan's National Institute for Environmental Studies reveals that dog owners aged 65 and above have a 40 percent lower risk of developing dementia compared to their peers without pets. Here's a breakdown of the study's findings that were published on Sciencedirect.com. Also read | People choosing their dogs over their dates? Study shows a trend in preference for canine companionship more Dog owners might have good cognitive health in old age, as per a new study. (Freepik)

Key takeaways of the study

Reduced risk of dementia to unique canine connection and opportunities for physical activity and social interaction, as per the study, dog owners showed a significant reduction in dementia risk, while cat owners did not. The study also suggests that the physical activity and social interaction encouraged by dog ownership play a crucial role in preventing cognitive decline. The protective effect was specific to dog owners, indicating that there's something special about the bond between humans and dogs.

Possible explanations

The study suggests that regular exercise could be one reason, as dog owners are more likely to engage in regular physical activity, such as walking or running with their dogs. Moreover, dogs can facilitate social interactions, helping their owners meet new people and form connections. Emotional support was also key as the bond between dogs and their owners can provide stress relief and emotional support.

Implications of the findings

From promoting healthy ageing to informing better decisions related to care and support, the study suggests that dog ownership could be a valuable strategy for reducing dementia risk. The findings could inform the development of care and support services for older adults, incorporating animal-assisted interventions.

However, the study's results warrant further investigation into the mechanisms underlying the protective effect of dog ownership on cognitive health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.