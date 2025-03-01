Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Owners of this pet have a sharper mind in old age, new study finds: Hint, it is not cat

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Mar 01, 2025 06:11 PM IST

Dog owners may have a lower risk of dementia in old age compared to non-dog owners. Here's what a study from Japan found.

A fascinating study from Japan's National Institute for Environmental Studies reveals that dog owners aged 65 and above have a 40 percent lower risk of developing dementia compared to their peers without pets. Here's a breakdown of the study's findings that were published on Sciencedirect.com. Also read | People choosing their dogs over their dates? Study shows a trend in preference for canine companionship more

Dog owners might have good cognitive health in old age, as per a new study. (Freepik)
Dog owners might have good cognitive health in old age, as per a new study. (Freepik)

Key takeaways of the study

Reduced risk of dementia to unique canine connection and opportunities for physical activity and social interaction, as per the study, dog owners showed a significant reduction in dementia risk, while cat owners did not. The study also suggests that the physical activity and social interaction encouraged by dog ownership play a crucial role in preventing cognitive decline. The protective effect was specific to dog owners, indicating that there's something special about the bond between humans and dogs.

Possible explanations

The study suggests that regular exercise could be one reason, as dog owners are more likely to engage in regular physical activity, such as walking or running with their dogs. Moreover, dogs can facilitate social interactions, helping their owners meet new people and form connections. Emotional support was also key as the bond between dogs and their owners can provide stress relief and emotional support.

Implications of the findings

From promoting healthy ageing to informing better decisions related to care and support, the study suggests that dog ownership could be a valuable strategy for reducing dementia risk. The findings could inform the development of care and support services for older adults, incorporating animal-assisted interventions.

However, the study's results warrant further investigation into the mechanisms underlying the protective effect of dog ownership on cognitive health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On