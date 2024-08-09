Paracetamol most harmful for liver? Doctor explains how much is too much

Can paracetamol affect the liver? Well, in an interview with ANI, Insta-popular gastroenterologist Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin said that one of the most common reasons of liver failure in the United States and London is paracetamol poisoning. Its surprising since post-covid, Paracetamol is being referred to as one of the most sought-after painkiller. However, Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin mentioned that 2-3 Paracetamol tablets can be consumed in a day - half of a tablet, each time. Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin explained that contrary to what we believe, the sugar of the body is in fact controlled by the pancreas. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The liver is a crucial organ of the human body, ensuring that all the bodily functions happen properly and on time. Liver is a small organ that sits right under the rib cage, in the right side of the abdomen. The liver is required in literally most of the bodily functions – from digesting food, to getting rid of the toxins, to ensuring healthy blood circulation. Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin mentioned that the liver is the boss of the body as it keeps the body running and healthy.

How diabetes can come in

Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin explained that contrary to what we believe, the sugar of the body is in fact controlled by the pancreas. He provided an overview of how it works – the pancreas makes the insulin which might be required for the liver. However, when there is a fat lining in the liver, the insulin is not able to be absorbed by the cells. Hence, the pancreas needs to make more insulin for the same function. Soon, due to fatty liver, the insulin is unable to be absorbed by the cells. The pancreas starts to get exhausted from making more insulin. That's when it gives up and diabetes catches up.

Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin further mentioned that this is how diabetes comes in, and it's important to know the framework of the bodily functions to understand how we can address diabetes. He further added that when we get diabetes, we do not need to have any other disease, because diabetes brings in other diseases and ruins a healthy body. Hence, the boss of the body – the liver – should be healthy. And we should ensure that fatty liver diseases are aptly addressed.

Fatty liver diseases: Explained

Explaining how fatty liver diseases develop, Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin added that when we take in too many calories – more than the liver and the muscles need – they get deposited in the liver’s bank as fat. When the fat is less than five percent of the liver’s weight, it is considered healthy. While, more than that, is concerning.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.