As you caress your new-born baby in New Year 2024 and enjoy and cherish the growing moments, you may have that twinge of anxiety “How do I cope with this responsibility and how shall I care for my baby? Sweat not as we got a pediatrician on board to sort your parenting woes about caring for a newborn with some essentials of baby care.

Parenting in New Year 2024: Top 7 newborn care essentials every parent should know (Photo by Manuel Schinner on Unsplash)