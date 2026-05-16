Planning a summer wedding? Dermatologist reveals 3 skincare treatments every bride should know about

Every summer bride wants that sun-kissed glow, but heat and humidity can make it tough for the skin to maintain its natural appearance. Hot temperatures are a breeding ground for dull and tired skin that occurs from excessive oil production, clogged pores, and skin dehydration.

Skincare treatments for the summer bride-to-be.(Unsplash)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Soumya Sachdeva, consultant dermatologist, Max Superspeciality Hospital and Theya Wellness Clinic, Kaushambi- associated with Alma Lasers, shared professional treatments that keep skin fresh, clear, and resilient throughout the wedding celebrations.

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Dr Soumya highlighted that pre-wedding skincare shines the best when you begin the preparation early and customise the plan based on seasonal changes.” If you are a summer bride, your skin demands specific treatments that can handle heat-related issues while preserving the natural barrier. “The combination of hydration boosters with laser treatments and collagen stimulation delivers the effortless and natural bridal glow,” Dr Soumya added.

Hydrating skin boosters

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{{^usCountry}} Many brides assume summer skin is always oily, but heat and air-conditioning often lead to dehydration. When the skin lacks water, it can appear tired, and makeup may settle unevenly. Injectable skin boosters or hyaluronic acid-based hydration treatments improve water retention within the skin. Dr Soumya said, “This deep injection procedure maintains moisture at a cellular level, providing a smooth base that supports wedding makeup all day." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many brides assume summer skin is always oily, but heat and air-conditioning often lead to dehydration. When the skin lacks water, it can appear tired, and makeup may settle unevenly. Injectable skin boosters or hyaluronic acid-based hydration treatments improve water retention within the skin. Dr Soumya said, “This deep injection procedure maintains moisture at a cellular level, providing a smooth base that supports wedding makeup all day." {{/usCountry}}

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Injectable skin boosters or hyaluronic acid-based hydration treatments improve water retention within the skin. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Laser skin resurfacing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Laser skin resurfacing {{/usCountry}}

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Uneven skin texture, acne scars, and dull skin appear on your special day without any invitation. To combat these skin concerns, dermatologists often use aesthetic treatments such as Alma Hybrid. “This treatment is an excellent choice for brides, as it combines ablative and non-ablative laser energy to target multiple issues in a controlled way,” Dr Soumya told HT Lifestyle. From skin rejuvenation and resurfacing to scars and acne marks, this advanced dermatology leaves the skin feeling firmer and looking much smoother in wedding photos.

A gentle chemical peel uses mild acids to remove the top layer of dead skin cells, which helps reduce discolouration and reveals the fresh, radiant layer. (Unsplash)

Gentle chemical peels

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Dr Soumya highlighted that prolonged exposure to the sun can sometimes cause dark spots or an uneven skin tone. A gentle chemical peel uses mild acids to remove the top layer of dead skin cells, which helps reduce discolouration and reveals the fresh, radiant layer. This skincare treatment is one of the simplest and most effective ways of achieving a healthy, luminous glow without requiring intense scrubbing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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