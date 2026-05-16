Planning a summer wedding? Dermatologist reveals 3 skincare treatments every bride should know about
Here are some of the skincare treatments every summer bride-to-be should consider ahead of her big day for a natural glow.
Every summer bride wants that sun-kissed glow, but heat and humidity can make it tough for the skin to maintain its natural appearance. Hot temperatures are a breeding ground for dull and tired skin that occurs from excessive oil production, clogged pores, and skin dehydration.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Soumya Sachdeva, consultant dermatologist, Max Superspeciality Hospital and Theya Wellness Clinic, Kaushambi- associated with Alma Lasers, shared professional treatments that keep skin fresh, clear, and resilient throughout the wedding celebrations.
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Dr Soumya highlighted that pre-wedding skincare shines the best when you begin the preparation early and customise the plan based on seasonal changes.” If you are a summer bride, your skin demands specific treatments that can handle heat-related issues while preserving the natural barrier. “The combination of hydration boosters with laser treatments and collagen stimulation delivers the effortless and natural bridal glow,” Dr Soumya added.
Hydrating skin boosters
Many brides assume summer skin is always oily, but heat and air-conditioning often lead to dehydration. When the skin lacks water, it can appear tired, and makeup may settle unevenly. Injectable skin boosters or hyaluronic acid-based hydration treatments improve water retention within the skin. Dr Soumya said, “This deep injection procedure maintains moisture at a cellular level, providing a smooth base that supports wedding makeup all day."{{/usCountry}}
Many brides assume summer skin is always oily, but heat and air-conditioning often lead to dehydration. When the skin lacks water, it can appear tired, and makeup may settle unevenly. Injectable skin boosters or hyaluronic acid-based hydration treatments improve water retention within the skin. Dr Soumya said, “This deep injection procedure maintains moisture at a cellular level, providing a smooth base that supports wedding makeup all day."{{/usCountry}}
Laser skin resurfacing{{/usCountry}}
Laser skin resurfacing{{/usCountry}}
Uneven skin texture, acne scars, and dull skin appear on your special day without any invitation. To combat these skin concerns, dermatologists often use aesthetic treatments such as Alma Hybrid. “This treatment is an excellent choice for brides, as it combines ablative and non-ablative laser energy to target multiple issues in a controlled way,” Dr Soumya told HT Lifestyle. From skin rejuvenation and resurfacing to scars and acne marks, this advanced dermatology leaves the skin feeling firmer and looking much smoother in wedding photos.
Gentle chemical peels
Dr Soumya highlighted that prolonged exposure to the sun can sometimes cause dark spots or an uneven skin tone. A gentle chemical peel uses mild acids to remove the top layer of dead skin cells, which helps reduce discolouration and reveals the fresh, radiant layer. This skincare treatment is one of the simplest and most effective ways of achieving a healthy, luminous glow without requiring intense scrubbing.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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