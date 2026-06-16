Planning to donate blood? Here's what first-time donors should know before heading to the donation centre

“One should start by knowing his or her eligibility requirements in order to donate blood,” said Dr Aravind. The eligibility requirements will differ slightly between blood banks and even from one country to another. Generally, healthy individuals who are above 18 years old and reach the weight limit set by the blood bank are qualified to donate blood. At the same time, these individuals should not have any current illnesses and must be healthy. They must be free of fever and without any infections.

Although many willing individuals are eager to donate blood, first-timers are often confused about how to donate, what they need to know before donating, and the procedures involved. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aravind Badiger, technical director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, breaks down the process for first-time donors.

Blood donation is perhaps one of the easiest things that a person can do to save lives. One donation can provide enough blood to help patients undergoing surgery, those with cancer, trauma patients, and those with chronic illnesses.

Dr Aravind highlighted that most first-time donors are usually surprised at how easy it is to donate their blood. This begins by filling out the required forms, where health screening tests such as blood pressure, pulse rate, temperature and haemoglobin will be taken to ascertain that the person is fit for donation. After being cleared, the donor is taken to another room where blood is collected using a sterile needle inserted in the vein, which could take approximately eight to ten minutes.

Those who are donating for the first time are advised to ensure they get adequate rest in the night before donating blood and drinking enough water to remain hydrated.

According to Dr Aravind, here are a few things you should know before donation:

Recovery and after-care Once the procedure is over, donors are advised to rest for a while and have some refreshments at the donation centre. The consumption of additional fluids for 24 hours and avoiding any physical exertion for the next few hours will ensure speedy recovery.

“In some cases, donors might feel some fatigue or even bruising, but those sensations do not last long,” said Dr Aravind. In case of any other symptoms, donors should consult their physicians immediately. For many people, the act of blood donation starts with the first donation and goes on throughout one's lifetime. It is crucial for patients receiving transfusions to maintain sufficient stocks of donated blood. As first-time donors get to know about the procedure of blood donation and prepare themselves properly, they can very well become regular donors, saving the lives of other individuals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.