Remember, cosmetic surgery is a personal choice and there is nothing wrong in opting for it. Plastic surgery myths and facts: What you need to know about cosmetic surgery

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon and Director at The Esthetic Clinics, shared, “Cosmetic surgery is not only about vanity. A large number of people choose these procedures to enhance their self-confidence, correct medical issues, or restore physical function via these surgeries. Are you aware? Rhinoplasty or a nose job is commonly done to help people breathe freely when they are identified with a broken nose bridge. While plastic surgery has gaining popularity and widely accepted, there is still misinformation surrounding it.”

Debunking myths surrounding cosmetic surgery, Dr Debraj Shome revealed -

Myth #1: Cosmetic Surgery is only for those who are wealthy

Fact: This statement is completely false! While it is the known fact that cosmetic surgery can cost extensively, various options are available to accommodate different budgets of those people who are keen to undergo procedures. However, it is essential to have a conversation with your expert about what exactly you are looking for and then you will be able to decide which surgery is ideal for you.

Myth #2: Cosmetic Surgery is only for older population

Fact: Cosmetic Surgery is not based on specific age group. People from every age group can opt for breast augmentation, rhinoplasty or liposuction and seek desired results.

Myth #3: Cosmetic Surgery is a potent solution for shedding those excess kilos

Fact: Cosmetic Surgery like liposuction removes localised fat deposits and is not an alternative for weight loss. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and considering surgery as a complementary method can lead to long-term success.

Myth #4: Cosmetic surgery always results in drastic changes in the individuals undergoing the knife

Fact: The surgeon will ensure to give you natural-looking results. Cosmetic procedures are done to improve your features without causing drastic changes to one’s appearance. Ta-da, you will be able to get the desired outcome.

Myth #5: Cosmetic Surgery always involves pain and lengthy recovery period.

Fact: While every surgical procedure causes minor discomfort, advancements in technology have improved the overall experience and there is minimal pain and recovery time now. Moreover, some procedures have minimal downtime, one can resume his/her daily activities with ease.