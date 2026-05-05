Pool days ahead? Doctor reveals the one haircare step you shouldn’t skip

As temperatures rise, spending time in the pool becomes the most exciting part of the season. While swimming is refreshing and enjoyable, regular exposure to chlorinated water can gradually take a toll on your hair, often resulting in dryness, roughness, or increased breakage over time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vaishali Gode, product development and packaging department at Marico Limited, and hair expert at Parachute Advansed shared haircare you can follow ahead of pool days.

Haircare routine you should follow before swimming.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | How to care for your hair in winter: Expert tips for shiny, strong, and healthy hair all season

Dr Vaishali said, “Even with a swimming cap on, hair often comes into contact with chlorine through small gaps or prolonged soaking. Combined with frequent swims, this repeated exposure can affect your hair, even long after you’ve left the pool.”

What happens to hair in chlorinated water?

Dr Vaishali highlighted that chlorine is added to keep pool water safe by controlling bacteria. However, when hair is repeatedly exposed to it, the hair becomes dry, rough and frizzy. It further loses its ability to retain moisture and can result in split ends, structural damage, faded colour and scalp irritation. This effect can be further intensified during summer, when UV exposure and heat add to moisture loss, leaving hair looking damaged and rough. These changes are often subtle at first, which is why they are easy to overlook until the hair starts feeling noticeably different.

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Even with a swimming cap on, hair often comes into contact with chlorine through small gaps or prolonged soaking. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Why does pre-swim haircare matter? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why does pre-swim haircare matter? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Vaishali, hair, much like skin, responds better when it is prepared before exposure. One simple and effective way to do this is by applying a coconut-based hair oil before entering the pool. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Vaishali, hair, much like skin, responds better when it is prepared before exposure. One simple and effective way to do this is by applying a coconut-based hair oil before entering the pool. {{/usCountry}}

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Coconut-based hair oils are scientifically proven to penetrate the hair shaft and support internal strength. At the same time, oils form a light, water-resistant, barrier-like layer over the hair, which helps reduce the direct impact of chlorinated water on the hair fibre. This combination of surface protection and internal nourishment makes pre-swim oiling a practical and useful step, especially during the summer months when exposure is more frequent.

Incorporating a simple step like pre-swim hair oiling can help maintain the natural strength and balance of the hair. (Pexel)

Haircare routine

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Simply take a small amount of coconut-based hair oil before swimming and spread it evenly across the scalp and hair length. After oiling, tying your hair up and wearing a swimming cap can further reduce direct contact with chlorine. Once you’re out of the pool, rinse your hair thoroughly with water, followed by a gentle shampoo to wash away any residue and keep your hair clean, soft, and manageable.

Incorporating a simple step like pre-swim hair oiling can help maintain the natural strength and balance of the hair, even with regular exposure to chlorine water. Swimming does not have to come at the cost of hair health.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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