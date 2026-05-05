Pool days ahead? Doctor reveals the one haircare step you shouldn’t skip
Pool water might damage your hair. Here’s one haircare step that you can consider to ensure the quality of your hair remains intact.
As temperatures rise, spending time in the pool becomes the most exciting part of the season. While swimming is refreshing and enjoyable, regular exposure to chlorinated water can gradually take a toll on your hair, often resulting in dryness, roughness, or increased breakage over time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vaishali Gode, product development and packaging department at Marico Limited, and hair expert at Parachute Advansed shared haircare you can follow ahead of pool days.
Also read | How to care for your hair in winter: Expert tips for shiny, strong, and healthy hair all season
Dr Vaishali said, “Even with a swimming cap on, hair often comes into contact with chlorine through small gaps or prolonged soaking. Combined with frequent swims, this repeated exposure can affect your hair, even long after you’ve left the pool.”
What happens to hair in chlorinated water?
Dr Vaishali highlighted that chlorine is added to keep pool water safe by controlling bacteria. However, when hair is repeatedly exposed to it, the hair becomes dry, rough and frizzy. It further loses its ability to retain moisture and can result in split ends, structural damage, faded colour and scalp irritation. This effect can be further intensified during summer, when UV exposure and heat add to moisture loss, leaving hair looking damaged and rough. These changes are often subtle at first, which is why they are easy to overlook until the hair starts feeling noticeably different.
Why does pre-swim haircare matter?{{/usCountry}}
Why does pre-swim haircare matter?{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Vaishali, hair, much like skin, responds better when it is prepared before exposure. One simple and effective way to do this is by applying a coconut-based hair oil before entering the pool.{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Vaishali, hair, much like skin, responds better when it is prepared before exposure. One simple and effective way to do this is by applying a coconut-based hair oil before entering the pool.{{/usCountry}}
Coconut-based hair oils are scientifically proven to penetrate the hair shaft and support internal strength. At the same time, oils form a light, water-resistant, barrier-like layer over the hair, which helps reduce the direct impact of chlorinated water on the hair fibre. This combination of surface protection and internal nourishment makes pre-swim oiling a practical and useful step, especially during the summer months when exposure is more frequent.
Haircare routine
Simply take a small amount of coconut-based hair oil before swimming and spread it evenly across the scalp and hair length. After oiling, tying your hair up and wearing a swimming cap can further reduce direct contact with chlorine. Once you’re out of the pool, rinse your hair thoroughly with water, followed by a gentle shampoo to wash away any residue and keep your hair clean, soft, and manageable.
Incorporating a simple step like pre-swim hair oiling can help maintain the natural strength and balance of the hair, even with regular exposure to chlorine water. Swimming does not have to come at the cost of hair health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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