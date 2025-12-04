Poor sleep linked to weight gain: Here are some tips for better rest and health

A lot of us experience weight gain, even though we do not change our diets much. Well, our sleep habits play an important role in our weight gain or loss. Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad, one of India’s leading multispecialty healthcare institutions, accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI) and National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), in a recent article explained how poor sleep can actually lead to weight gain and what you can do about it. Hyderabad's Continental Hospital shares how poor sleep can actually lead to weight gain and what you can do about it.(Unsplash/representational)

What happens when you do not get adequate sleep?

Sleep plays a major role in controlling your metabolism, appetite, and energy levels.

When you don’t get enough rest, your body goes into a stress mode. This triggers a rise in the hormone cortisol, which encourages your body to store fat—especially around the belly area. At the same time, lack of sleep lowers your energy levels, making you feel tired and less likely to move or exercise.

Not getting adequate sleep can also result in hormonal imbalances. Hunger hormones ghrelin and leptin are directly affected by sleep. Ghrelin increases your appetite, while leptin signals your brain that you’re full.

When sleep remains incomplete, ghrelin levels rise, and leptin levels drop, leading you to eat more even when you don’t really need it. This hormonal mix-up can easily cause overeating and weight gain.

Not getting enough sleep affects metabolism, but how?

Metabolism is the bodily function of converting food into energy. A well-rested body burns calories efficiently, but poor sleep slows down this process. Studies have shown that sleep-deprived people tend to have lower insulin sensitivity, which means their body struggles to process sugar effectively. As a result, more glucose stays in the bloodstream, increasing the chances of fat storage and even metabolic disorders like diabetes.

We often tend to crave quick energy sources when we are tired, which often means sugary snacks, coffee, or high-carb foods. Over time, these poor food choices lead to fat accumulation, especially when combined with inactivity.

Lack of sleep leads to junk food craving? Yes

When we are short on sleep, the brain’s reward center becomes more active in response to high-calorie foods. This means we tend to crave chips, sweets, and fried snacks rather than fruits and vegetables, which is the body’s way of trying to get a quick energy boost.

Poor sleep can also reduce self-control. We might find it harder to say no to late-night snacking or second servings during meals. Over time, this cycle of fatigue and overeating can lead to noticeable weight gain.

How does better sleep aid weight loss?

Good sleep supports healthy metabolism, keeps hunger hormones in balance, and gives us the energy to stay active. The body repairs itself, builds muscle, and uses stored fat for energy.

Here are a few simple tips to improve sleep quality:

Stick to a fixed sleep schedule, even on weekends.

Avoid caffeine and heavy meals close to bedtime.

Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet.

Limit screen time before sleeping.

Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation.

Sleep, stress and weight

When we are stressed, our body releases cortisol, which increases appetite and cravings for comfort foods. Poor sleep amplifies this effect. The more tired we are, the more likely we are to eat for emotional comfort rather than hunger.

Managing stress through better sleep and relaxation techniques can help break this cycle. Regular physical activity, balanced meals, and good hydration can further support your overall well-being, the article read.

Addressing sleep problems early

According to the article by Continental Hospital, if you struggle with poor sleep regularly, it might be a sign of an underlying health issue such as sleep apnea, insomnia, thyroid imbalance, or metabolic disorder.

Ignoring these signs can affect not just your weight but your heart, liver, and mental health too. Consulting a specialist early can help identify the root cause and restore healthy sleep patterns.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.