Popping an antacid every time you feel bloated? Nutritionist explains why excessive reliance can worsen digestive issues

That familiar feeling of bloating after a heavy meal or a burning sensation creeping up your chest is enough for many Indians to instinctively reach for an antacid. Medicines such as Digene, Eno and Pan-D have become household staples, offering quick relief. But what if this seemingly harmless habit is quietly interfering with the very system it is meant to soothe? Experts warn that frequent reliance on antacids may alter your stomach's natural environment which is essential to carry out digestive functions.

Read more to find out how overuse of antacids can impact your digestion.(Pixabay)

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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, is breaking down what happens inside your stomach when you rely excessively on antacids to manage your digestive issues, instead of addressing the root cause. In an Instagram video shared on June 9, the nutritionist warns, “Popping an antacid every time you feel bloated or experience acidity? You might be making things worse.”

How do antacids work?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Khushi, antacids work by chemically neutralising excess stomach acid, providing temporary relief from symptoms such as burning, discomfort and acidity. However, she cautions that excessive reliance on these medications may interfere with the stomach's natural acid production. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Khushi, antacids work by chemically neutralising excess stomach acid, providing temporary relief from symptoms such as burning, discomfort and acidity. However, she cautions that excessive reliance on these medications may interfere with the stomach's natural acid production. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She explains, “Antacids like Digene and Eno contain magnesium hydroxide, calcium carbonate, and sodium bicarbonate. They chemically neutralise your stomach for temporary relief, so your burning reduces and acidity settles. When you take Pan-D, it doesn't neutralise your stomach acid; it blocks the production of stomach acid itself. These block the proton pumps in your stomach cells from where acid is released, leading to less acid, less burning, and more comfort.” Why you shouldn’t depend excessively on antacids {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She explains, “Antacids like Digene and Eno contain magnesium hydroxide, calcium carbonate, and sodium bicarbonate. They chemically neutralise your stomach for temporary relief, so your burning reduces and acidity settles. When you take Pan-D, it doesn't neutralise your stomach acid; it blocks the production of stomach acid itself. These block the proton pumps in your stomach cells from where acid is released, leading to less acid, less burning, and more comfort.” Why you shouldn’t depend excessively on antacids {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Khushi highlights that stomach acid plays a vital role in digestion – it helps break down proteins, aids the absorption of key vitamins and minerals, and stimulates the release of digestive enzymes. When stomach acid levels drop, food is not digested efficiently, which can lead to symptoms such as gas, bloating and persistent acidity. This, she says, creates a vicious cycle: people continue taking antacids to manage these digestive issues without addressing the underlying cause, while the excessive use of these medications may itself be contributing to the very symptoms they are trying to relieve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khushi highlights that stomach acid plays a vital role in digestion – it helps break down proteins, aids the absorption of key vitamins and minerals, and stimulates the release of digestive enzymes. When stomach acid levels drop, food is not digested efficiently, which can lead to symptoms such as gas, bloating and persistent acidity. This, she says, creates a vicious cycle: people continue taking antacids to manage these digestive issues without addressing the underlying cause, while the excessive use of these medications may itself be contributing to the very symptoms they are trying to relieve. {{/usCountry}}

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The nutritionist explains, “We need stomach acid to digest protein, absorb minerals like calcium, absorb vitamin B12, and activate digestive enzymes. So why are these medicines making stomach acid a problem? When you take these medicines daily, your natural stomach acid production reduces. This leads to more acidity and gas because your food isn't being digested properly without that acid. This creates a vicious cycle: food doesn't digest, more gas forms, acidity occurs, and then you have to take these medicines again.”

Khushi concludes, “True gut health isn’t about masking the symptoms with temporary fixes; it’s about treating the cause. Shift your focus toward building sustainable habits that support your digestion naturally.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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