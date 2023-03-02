Popular food combinations that can cause bloating and stomach ache

Comfort meal is all about delicious food combinations that satisfy our taste buds and reward the pleasure centres in our brains. Unfortunately, not all of these food combos are healthy for us. In fact, most of the food combos that are troublesome for our health are gaining popularity nowadays from pizza-coke, sandwich-cold coffee, poha-tea, banana shake (banana-milk), fruit-yoghurt among many others. There are certain foods that if eaten in combination with the other can affect our digestion and cause bloating, fatigue, and other such issues. Certain foods produce toxins when consumed together and play havoc with our health while eating them with a gap is more advisable. For instance, one must eat fruits at least 2 hours before and 2 hours after the meal to avoid digestive trouble. Cheesy foods should not be combined with cold drinks. (Also read: Best and worst foods for digestion)

"We usually combine two or more food items to get nutrition and make our dish tasty. However, there are some food combinations that must be avoided as the time required for their digestion and the conditions required for their digestions are different. Bad food combinations can lead to stomach ache, bloating, fatigue, gas and discomfort. Only with the right food combination, will one be able to lose weight and stay energetic throughout the day," says Sonia Bakshi, Nutritionist and Founder DtF in an interview with HT Digital.

Sonia suggests a list of food combinations that are harmful to our health and one must avoid:

1. Milk and banana

Love to have banana smoothie or shake first thing in the morning? The combination of milk and banana is heavy, and it takes a long time to digest. While the food is digesting, one can experience fatigue. If you like drinking banana milk shakes, add a pinch of cinnamon to promote digestion.

2. Fruit with your meal

Many people love to combine their meals with fruit salad or shakes. But the practice can be dangerous for those who have weak digestion. Fruits are easily digested by your stomach, but your meal may require more time. So, till the food is digested, fruit starts fermenting. Try to avoid eating fruits with your meal or immediately after your meal.

3. Cheesy food with cold drinks

Pizza and coke is everyone's favourite. In fact, it is a part of almost every celebration nowadays. As much as it sounds tempting, this combination is not good for your health. You should avoid drinking a cold drink with a cheesy food as the combination can lead to difficulty in absorption. It can cause discomfort.

4. Yoghurt and acidic fruit

Yoghurt and fruit is a favourite go-to snack for many people and is considered extremely healthy. However, when yoghurt comes in contact with acidic fruit, it diminishes digestive fibres and produces toxins. It can also lead to cold allergies.

5. Aerated drinks after having mint

Never combine these, as it can form cyanide in your stomach and play havoc with your digestive system.

