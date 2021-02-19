IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Potential mechanism underlying loss of muscle mass during menopause: Study
Menopause is associated with several physiological changes, including loss of skeletal muscle mass. However, the mechanisms underlying muscle wasting are not clear.(Pixabay)
Menopause is associated with several physiological changes, including loss of skeletal muscle mass. However, the mechanisms underlying muscle wasting are not clear.(Pixabay)
health

Potential mechanism underlying loss of muscle mass during menopause: Study

A new study conducted in collaboration between the universities of Minnesota and Jyvaskyla revealed that estrogen deficiency alters the microRNA signalling in skeletal muscle, which may activate signalling cascades leading to loss of muscle mass.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Helsinki [finland]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:16 AM IST

A new study conducted in collaboration between the universities of Minnesota (USA) and Jyvaskyla (Finland) revealed that estrogen deficiency alters the microRNA signalling in skeletal muscle, which may activate signalling cascades leading to loss of muscle mass.

Menopause is associated with several physiological changes, including loss of skeletal muscle mass. However, the mechanisms underlying muscle wasting are not clear.

The new study revealed that estrogen deficiency alters the microRNA signalling in skeletal muscle.

Menopause leads to an estrogen deficiency that is associated with decreases in skeletal muscle mass and strength. This is likely due to changes in both muscle function and the size of muscle cells commonly referred to as fibers.

"The mechanistic role of estrogen in the loss of muscle mass had not been established. In our study, we focused on signaling cascades in skeletal muscle that eventually lead to cell death," explained Academy of Finland postdoctoral researcher Sira Karvinen from the Gerontology Research Center, Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences, University of Jyvaskyla, Finland.

One possible signaling route leading to cell death involves microRNA molecules. MicroRNA molecules regulate gene expression by inhibiting targeted protein synthesis. To date, several microRNAs have been found to regulate key steps in cell death pathways and hence may regulate the number of muscle cells.

"In our previous studies we have established estrogen-responsive microRNAs in both blood and muscle of menopausal women," said the principal investigator, Academy research fellow Eija Laakkonen. "Now we investigated this observation in more detail by utilising an animal model of low and high systemic estrogen levels provided by Professor Dawn Lowe's group working at the University of Minnesota."

The study revealed that estrogen deficiency downregulated several microRNAs linked to cell death pathways in muscle. This observation was associated with the upregulation of cell death proteins.

"Thus, estrogen-responsive micro-RNAs may share a mechanistic role in muscle wasting during menopause," said Karvinen. "One preventative strategy recommended is for women to engage in resistance training especially at middle-age to aid in maintaining muscle mass and power."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
menopause study
Close
Menopause is associated with several physiological changes, including loss of skeletal muscle mass. However, the mechanisms underlying muscle wasting are not clear.(Pixabay)
Menopause is associated with several physiological changes, including loss of skeletal muscle mass. However, the mechanisms underlying muscle wasting are not clear.(Pixabay)
health

Potential mechanism underlying loss of muscle mass during menopause: Study

ANI, Helsinki [finland]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:16 AM IST
A new study conducted in collaboration between the universities of Minnesota and Jyvaskyla revealed that estrogen deficiency alters the microRNA signalling in skeletal muscle, which may activate signalling cascades leading to loss of muscle mass.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor shares belly dancing video(Instagram/ shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor shares belly dancing video(Instagram/ shanayakapoor02)
health

Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie is a great core workout

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:52 AM IST
  • Belly dancing is a major part of Shanaya Kapoor's exercise routine and it seems like she really enjoys it as well. Belly dancing is a great core workout among other things and that is why it should be a part of your routine too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sheba Medical Center's findings compare with overall efficacy of around 95% in a two dose regimen 21 days apart for the shot developed with Germany's BioNTech.(Pixabay)
The Sheba Medical Center's findings compare with overall efficacy of around 95% in a two dose regimen 21 days apart for the shot developed with Germany's BioNTech.(Pixabay)
health

Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first shot

Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The first dose of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine is 85% effective, a study of healthcare workers at an Israeli hospital has found, potentially fuelling a debate over the recommended two-dose schedule as governments try to stretch out supplies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
health

Boys who play video games regularly are at lower risk of depression, says study

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:17 AM IST
According to the findings of a new study, 11-year-old boys who play video games are at a lower risk of developing depressive symptoms. The study also found that girls who spend a lot of time on social media might develop more depressive symptoms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings provide more insight into how long immunity lasts after infection, and also suggest that herd immunity may start to kick in earlier than widely believed. (Instagram)
The findings provide more insight into how long immunity lasts after infection, and also suggest that herd immunity may start to kick in earlier than widely believed. (Instagram)
health

Study at Ischgl ski resort finds lasting coronavirus immunity

Reuters, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:27 PM IST
A study of residents in the ski resort of Ischgl, the site of Austria's worst coronavirus outbreak, found that at least eight months after contracting the virus the vast majority of people remained immune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.(Unsplash)
Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.(Unsplash)
health

English lockdown reducing Covid-19 infections but prevalence still high: Study

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:05 PM IST
England's third national Covid-19 lockdown is helping to reduce infections, a study found on Thursday, but the prevalence of cases remains high as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes a cautious route to re-opening the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
health

Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues

ANI, Adelaide [australia]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
While many people are addicted to coffee and can't let go of the adrenaline rush it gives to the sip their favourite version- long black, espresso, or latte, a new study has revealed that too much of coffee could be detrimental for your heart health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. (Unsplash)
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. (Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on factors linked with elevated risk of bone fractures

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
A new study has identified various factors that may indicate whether a person faces a higher likelihood of experiencing a bone fracture over the next two decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
health

Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra encourages fitness enthusiasts to opt for additional ways to get healthy from knee raises to jumping over and under the drills, core building exercises and even Yoga asanas at Lucknow grounds | Check video and benefits of these workouts inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor(Instagram)
Anil Kapoor(Instagram)
health

Fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor's latest sprinting spree inspires fans. See pics

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Anil Kapoor loves to take to his social media to share his exercise and fitness routine with his fans and on Wednesday the veteran Bollywood actor set major fitness goals by sharing a glimpse of his sprinting exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

India to gift 2,00,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to UN peacekeepers

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK study sheds light on rise in hospital admissions for food-induced anaphylaxis(Unsplash)
UK study sheds light on rise in hospital admissions for food-induced anaphylaxis(Unsplash)
health

Number of people getting hospitalised due to food allergy tripled: Study

ANI, London
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 AM IST
A new study published in the journal BMJ revealed that the number of people that have been admitted in hospitals due to severe allergy to food has tripled in last 20 years in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In addition to risk factors such as old age and diabetes, the scientists, including those from Karolinska Institute in Sweden, said gene variants in people also make them more or less sensitive to developing severe Covid-19.(Pixabay)
In addition to risk factors such as old age and diabetes, the scientists, including those from Karolinska Institute in Sweden, said gene variants in people also make them more or less sensitive to developing severe Covid-19.(Pixabay)
health

Gene variant inherited from Neanderthals decreases severe Covid-19 risk: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Half of all people outside Africa carry a gene variant inherited from Neanderthals that reduces the risk of needing intensive care for Covid-19 by 20 per cent, says a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research was led by UCL researchers in collaboration with the University of East Anglia and City, University of London.(Unsplash)
The research was led by UCL researchers in collaboration with the University of East Anglia and City, University of London.(Unsplash)
health

LGB people more prone to mental health disorders, alcohol misuse

ANI, Washington (us)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The findings of a new study suggest that Lesbian, gay and bisexual people are significantly more likely to have mental health conditions and report alcohol and drug misuse than heterosexual people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team has discovered that for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, there is a dopamine receptor pathway that becomes abnormally activated in the cancer stem cells.(Unsplash)
The team has discovered that for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, there is a dopamine receptor pathway that becomes abnormally activated in the cancer stem cells.(Unsplash)
health

Study takes early step towards leukemia drug therapy

ANI, Washington (us)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:23 AM IST
During recent research, an important early step in developing a new class of therapeutics has been taken by a McMaster stem cell research team for patients with deadly blood cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP