Pregnancy during Covid-19: Tips from doctor to protect yourself and your baby

Pregnancy is one of the most crucial times in the life of a woman as she goes through a lot of biological changes that could take a toll on her mental and physical health, especially amid these uncertain times of Covid-19 pandemic. The transformation process can also leave an expecting mother hypochondriac about their and the unborn child’s health and as the world still battles from new variants of deadly coronavirus, there are increased levels of anxiety and stress among expecting mothers.

Routine health check-ups, a healthy diet, proper medications and a few precautions is all what pregnant women need for a healthy delivery while respecting the simple, natural process. Every pregnant woman should start taking care of herself as soon as she gets to know about her pregnancy, so as to take good care of the baby growing inside her and to ensure a safe and healthy birth.

Though studies and reports suggest that the overall risk of Sars-CoV-2 infection in pregnant women is low, women who are pregnant or were recently pregnant are at increased risk for severe illness with Covid-19. This means they may need to be hospitalised, have intensive care, or be placed on a ventilator to help with breathing, in case of severe Covid infection.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akta Bajaj, Senior Consultant and Head- Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, shared, “Pregnant women infected with the virus are more likely to deliver a baby before the start of 37th week of pregnancy (premature birth). They might also be at increased risk for problems such as pregnancy loss. Apart from that, expecting mothers who have underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, might be at a higher risk of severe illness due to Covid-19.”

Tips to protect yourself and your baby:

According to research, breast milk isn’t likely to spread the Covid-19 to babies. However, it remains a matter of concern whether an infected mother can transmit the virus to the baby through respiratory droplets during breastfeeding.

Dr Akta Bajaj advises, “As a precautionary measure, mothers infected with Covid-19 should take steps to avoid spreading the virus to the baby. They should wash hands before breastfeeding and wear a face mask during breastfeeding and whenever within 6 feet of baby. If you're pumping breast milk, wash your hands before touching any pump or bottle parts and follow recommendations for proper pump cleaning. If possible, have someone who is well to give the baby the expressed breast milk.”

Another suggestion by her is to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as it can protect pregnant or breastfeeding mothers from severe illness due to the virus. Dr Akta Bajaj said, “Vaccination can also help pregnant women build antibodies that might protect their babies. A report by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy can drastically reduce infants’ eventual risk of hospitalisation from the virus.”

Adding to the list of health tips and precautionary measures, Dr Akta Bajaj recommended, “To keep coronavirus at bay, pregnant or new mothers should take precautions. They should also wash their hands at regular intervals, avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. In addition to this, they should avoid close contact, cover their mouth while coughing and sneezing or wear a face mask and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.”

Highlighting that in a highly populated country like India, hospitals and birth centers can take precautionary measures for safety of both mother and child, Dr Akta Bajaj advised, “Visitors should be restricted and only close relatives should be allowed to meet the mother and baby in delivery room. In case of an infected mother in labour, she should be shifted to a separate and isolated ward with doctors and nurses wearing protective gear. Similarly, new mothers infected with the virus should be shifted in a separate ward and all necessary steps must be taken, so that the baby is not affected.”

