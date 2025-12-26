Protect your hair from rising pollution: Expert says, if left unaddressed, it may cause hair thinning

In recent years, air pollution has become an unavoidable part of urban life. Checking the AQI each morning is now as routine as checking one’s calendar. We have adapted with purifiers at home and protective masks outdoors, yet one area remains consistently overlooked: the impact of this environment on our hair and scalp. How to treat hair in pollution(Freepik)

Senior Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dr Pradeep Sethi, Founder and Chairman, Eugenix Hair Sciences, tells HealthShots, “We increasingly meet individuals who do everything right, balanced diets, disciplined sleep routines, premium haircare, yet still experience progressive hair damage. Reason? The surrounding environment."

Why is my hair so damaged, no matter what I do?

The primary reason for your hair deteriorating is the environment. Dr Sethi claims, “Our hair and scalp are exposed to particulate matter, industrial pollutants, smoke, and heavy metals; all these elements go far beyond simple dust. These pollutants stick to the scalp, seep into the hair, and weaken the natural processes that keep hair strong and healthy.” He describes oxidative stress as a state in which these toxic particles accelerate ageing and compromise hair follicles.

How does pollution affect my hair?

Pollution weakens hair prematurely, making it dull, dry, and fragile. Dr Sethi says, “If these factors are left unaddressed, they aggravate hair fall and lead to long-term hair thinning.” Additionally, dirt and grime can cause dandruff.

Is frequent washing harmful?

Dr Sethi asserts, “Frequent washing may be harmful in cleaner environments, but it does not apply to high-pollution urban centres like Delhi or Mumbai.” He states that allowing pollutants to remain on the scalp increases inflammation, dandruff, and follicular stress. He advises regular cleansing with a mild, sulphate-free shampoo to maintain scalp hygiene.

How to protect your hair from pollution

Until our cities experience sustained improvements in air quality, Dr Sethi shares some valuable tips on keeping your scalp healthy amidst the rising pollution levels:

Cover your hair when you step out

On high-pollution days, stepping outside bare-headed is like sending your hair into battle without armour. Caps, hats, and scarves serve as physical barriers, preventing toxic particles from settling on the scalp. Think of them as a frontline defence, simple, powerful, and essential for survival in polluted environments.

Adequate hydration for dry strands

Polluted air doesn’t just touch your hair; it dries it. The toxic elements dehydrate your hair, stripping it of its natural moisture and making it brittle and lifeless. Choose a lightweight leave-in serum to treat and nourish your hair strands. These formulas re-seal the moisture barrier, restore elasticity, and prevent pollution from turning your hair into dry, fragile fibre.

Weekly hair masks: Non-negotiable in winter

Winter pollution is ruthless. Cold air cracks the hair cuticle, leaving it lifeless, dull, and prone to breakage. A deeply nourishing weekly mask becomes your hair’s lifeline. Opt for a hair mask with ceramides that rebuild the hair’s structure, natural oils that restore softness, and proteins that reinforce the cortex, leaving a protective film so strong it repels pollution.

Fight pollution from the inside out

The damage doesn’t stop at the surface. Environmental toxins weaken hair at the roots. Antioxidant-rich foods like deep-rooted berries, leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats act like internal detoxifiers, neutralising free radicals before they undermine growth, strength, and shine.

