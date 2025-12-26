Pumpkin seeds for men's health: Dietician explains why they are vital for prostate health

Many men believe that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is primarily about appearance, such as having defined abs and strong arms. However, as men age, health issues become more critical than mere appearance. One area that needs attention is prostate health, especially for men approaching their 50s. Pumpkin seeds can play a key role in this. Pumpkin seeds are a simple snack, but they offer great benefits for men's health. They are rich in nutrients and can support prostate health. These small seeds are not just a crunchy addition to salads or soups; they should be a regular part of every man's diet. Pumpkin seeds a day may improve heart health, dietician says(Freepik)

Is pumpkin seed good for prostate problems?

The benefits of pumpkin seeds for the prostate are important to note, as this small gland, about the size of a walnut, is often overlooked by many men until problems occur. "The prostate plays a key role in the male reproductive system by producing seminal fluid, which helps nourish and transport sperm. However, as men get older, prostate issues become more common," Aruna Mallya, Senior Dietician, KMC Hospital, tells Health Shots. Conditions like benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and prostatitis affect nearly 50% of men by the age of 50, which is where pumpkin seeds can help.

Is it healthy to eat pumpkin seeds (pepitas) every day?

Pumpkin seeds, or pepitas, are a nutritious snack that are rich in magnesium, zinc, and iron, as well as antioxidants that support health. A serving of pumpkin seeds also provides healthy fats, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are beneficial for cardiovascular health, particularly as men age.

1. Improving prostate health

The Research Journal of Functional Foods reports that pumpkin seeds can benefit prostate health. A report from Urology Specialists of the Carolinas states that the phytochemicals in these seeds may help control dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a strong hormone associated with prostate enlargement. "By managing the abnormal growth of prostate cells and reducing inflammation, pumpkin seeds can support prostate health and lessen the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), making them a helpful addition to men's diets", says the expert. Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, which helps regulate testosterone levels. "This can protect against prostate issues, making pumpkin seeds important for men's health", says the diet expert.

2. Boosting male fertility

Fertility is important for men's overall health, not just for couples trying to conceive. A worrying statistic from Medical News Today shows that many men have reduced sperm quality, which is often linked to a lack of zinc. Pumpkin seeds are a great source of zinc, which helps produce testosterone and supports healthy sperm.

Eating pumpkin seeds can help improve sperm quantity and quality. "These seeds contain antioxidants that can boost testosterone levels, which enhances fertility and sexual health", says the dietician. For men who want to support their reproductive health, adding pumpkin seeds to their diet is a wise choice.

3. Plant-based protein

If you want to manage your weight and build muscle on a vegetarian or plant-based diet, pumpkin seeds are a great choice. "They contain about 7 grams of protein per ounce", says the expert. This makes them an ideal snack after a workout, as they help repair and build muscle tissue.

Pumpkin seeds are high in protein and provide essential amino acids that support muscle recovery and growth. "You can use them in many ways: sprinkle them on a salad, blend them into a smoothie, or roast and salt them", says the expert. They are flexible enough to add to any meal.

What is the correct way to eat pumpkin seeds?

You may be looking for ways to incorporate pumpkin seeds into your diet. The dietician shares a simple, tasty recipe for a Pumpkin Seed Smoothie that is easy to make and full of nutrients.

How to make a pumpkin seed smoothie?

Total time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Servings: 1

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds

¼ cup berries (blueberries, strawberries, or your choice)

1 tablespoon of homemade protein powder

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

1 cup of oat milk

1½ - 2 cups of ice

Method

In a blender, combine the pumpkin seeds, berries, protein powder, chia seeds, and oat milk. Blend until all ingredients are smooth and creamy. Add ice and blend again until smooth. Pour into a glass and garnish with your favourite dried fruits or nuts.

Enjoy this colourful smoothie as a healthy way to start your day or as a refreshing treat after your workout!

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)