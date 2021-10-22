Rakul Preet Singh’s yoga mantra is short and simple - ‘It’s for the willing’

Rakul Preet Singh is a yoga enthusiast. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in various yoga routines. The actor swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and it shows on her.

Snippets from her yoga diaries often make their way on her Instagram profile and they are witness to the dedication that she has for her fitness routine. Be it exercising with a battle rope in beast mode or being engrossed in a yoga position in a quaint corner of her yoga studio, Rakul Preet can do it all and more.

On Friday, Rakul Preet shared the mantra that she swears by, about yoga. With multiple pictures of herself in various yoga positions, Rakul Preet motivated her Instagram family to start growing the will to take up yoga routines seriously.

In one of the pictures, Rakul Preet can be seen balancing her body over a yoga wheel, with her legs folded inwards from her knees. In another picture, she can be seen acing the head stand against a wall, with her legs bent in a pyramid position to meet her hands on the floor.

Dressed in a brown sports bra and a pair of black and white animal printed gym trousers, Rakul Preet can be seen slaying the yoga positions to perfection. With the pictures, she also shared the idea of yoga that she believes – “Yoga is not for the flexible, it’s for the willing,” she wrote. Take a look at her pictures here:

A few weeks back, Rakul Preet documented her workout routine into an Instagram video. In the video, she can be seen doing it all – from pulldown row to the Russian twist to crunches. “Workout because you love your body, not because you hate it,” Rakul Preet accompanied her video with these words.

Coming back to her yoga positions – performing yoga positions on a daily basis comes with multiple health benefits. They help in improving strength, balance, flexibility and the health of the heart. They also help in decreasing stress and body pain.

