Ramadan 2025: 5 strategies for maintaining mental and emotional well-being while observing fast

Ramadan 2025: The holy month of Ramadan is about to start, and it will be observed by Muslims all over the world. Ramadan is marked by fasting from sunrise to sunset, prayers and community service. While keeping fast for an entire month, it is also essential to maintain mental and emotional wellbeing throughout. Ramadan 2025: "Ramadan presents a unique opportunity to nurture mental health alongside spiritual growth," said nutritionist Nausheen Shaikh.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nausheen Shaikh, nutritionist and diet consultant, Alyve Health, said, “While the focus is primarily on the physical aspects of fasting, it's essential not to overlook the mental and emotional implications. Ramadan presents a unique opportunity to nurture mental health alongside spiritual growth.”

Here are a few strategies to maintain mental and emotional wellbeing while observing fast during Ramadan:

1. Establish a balanced routine

Maintaining a structured daily routine in Ramadan can help regulate your body clock and provide a sense of stability. Ensure you allocate time for sleep, leisure, prayers and cooking. Time management is essential in Ramadan.

2. Stay hydrated and nourished

Proper hydration and nutrition play an essential role in mental health. Despite fasting from dawn till dusk, it's crucial to consume sufficient water and nutrient-rich healthy foods during non-fasting hours. Dehydration and inadequate nutrition can cause mood swings and feelings of fatigue.

It is essential to maintain a balanced routine while fasting for Ramadan.(Pexels)

3. Practicing acknowledgement

The first step to managing any issue is acknowledging the issue, just make a list of all the upcoming challenges you face. It helps us to create a structure that we can adhere to as best we can. This will help to ease the anxiety of upcoming challenges.

4. Manage stress, fear and anxiety

Ramadan can be a spiritually uplifting but also demanding time. Do check on how your mood has been on scale 1- 10. Keep a list of things handy that can help perk up your mood. This could mean Listening to the Quran, doing a body stretch or creating some Eid cards for your loved ones.

5. Revisiting control

Make a list of the stressors that are under your control and stressors that are out of control. It's important to be patient and kind to yourself during Ramadan, fasting is both a mental and physical challenge.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.