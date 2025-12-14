Rana Daggubati turns 41: When the birthday boy revealed diet and fitness secrets behind his ripped Baahubali 2 body

Actor Rana Daggubati, the man who brought the formidable Bhallaladeva to life, celebrated his 41st birthday on December 14, 2025. While he is known for his towering presence, his physique in the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion remains a benchmark for fitness enthusiasts. Also read | Rana Daggubati had to gain 18 kg for Baahubali to look powerful Rana Daggubati’s chiseled Baahubali physique came from staying active, steering clear of sweets, and pairing every meal with relentless gym work—cardio in the mornings, heavy‑weight sessions in the evenings, and a splash of boxing. (X/ Rana Daggubati)

Looking back, the birthday boy once lifted the veil on the intense diet and strenuous training regimen that forged his rock-hard muscles for the epic fantasy film. In an October 2016 interview with GQ India, Rana Daggubati shared that an active lifestyle and sheer hard work are the only true shortcuts to a stunning transformation.

Rana Daggubati on his diet

While many actors adhere to strict, joyless diets, Rana revealed a more balanced, and disciplined, approach. When it comes to his food philosophy, he admitted that completely avoiding indulgence in a city like Hyderabad would be 'a waste'. However, he said had one non-negotiable rule: zero sweets.

He said about his diet and lifestyle, “Get off that couch. First thing it takes is an active lifestyle. I am an actor, so I need to keep moving about and that keeps the flab in check... cheat food? What's that? Everything I eat is cheat food in a way. You can't really live in a city like Hyderabad and not indulge in food. That'd be such a waste. But there's one thing I do stay away from and that is anything that's sweet. I don't have a sweet tooth so it's easy for me.”

The key, according to the actor, isn't deprivation, but compensation: “No matter what I eat, I make sure I work out just as hard. There's no replacement for working out. No diet can get you the body you want without you slogging it out in the gym.”

The Rana Daggubati's workout regimen

At 6.3 feet, Rana's physique required a targeted approach that focused on building substantial muscle mass, leading him to favour a specific type of training. Unlike many peers who might prefer dance or alternative fitness, Rana said his favourite workout is weights. He explained that his large frame necessitates heavy lifting to achieve the desired muscle definition, noting that agility-based workouts, such as dance, are better suited for actors with a smaller build.

Rana Daggubati's journey to his Baahubali 2 body is a testament to the belief that consistency, hard work, and a tailored workout plan are the indispensable ingredients for achieving a monumental fitness goal. Sharing his exact workout, he had said, “Mornings are reserved for cardio. I do a solid cardio workout in the gym for a good hour just to start my day. There's usually shooting through the day, which keeps me busy and moving about. After pack-up, which is around 7 pm, I start a two-hour workout with my trainer Kunal Gir, who's been with me for 7 years. The regular workout mostly includes lifting hardcore weights. I was also a boxer in my high-school and college, so I mix my workout up with a little bit of boxing too.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.